Anna Duggar Rumored To Be Pregnant Again, Josh Duggar Works Even Harder At Car Lot

Anna Duggar has been facing pregnancy rumors for years now. She married into the family and gave Jim Bob and Michelle their very first grandchild. Right now, Duggar is a mom of four with a possible fifth child on the way. Josh Duggar shamed the entire family with the scandals that took place in 2015 and after six months of rehab, he returned home to Arkansas in early 2016.

For a little over a year now, various outlets have reported that Anna Duggar was pregnant again. Each time, the Duggar family would ignore the rumors and eventually the chatter would cool down for a few weeks. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Anna Duggar may be pregnant this time. In a photo shared by the Duggar family on New Year’s Day, a woman who appeared to be Anna looked very pregnant. Because the view of the woman’s face was obstructed, it was not confirmed to be her. Jessa Duggar can be ruled out as suspect because she is already carrying much bigger as her due date is in just a few weeks. Jill Duggar is still nearing the end of her first trimester, so she wouldn’t be showing much. If the mystery woman is indeed Anna, there is a repeat going on with all the married Duggar ladies being pregnant at the same time.

Our little Meredith loves puzzle time! 🙂 A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Dec 13, 2016 at 9:38am PST

There is some debate going on about whether or not Anna Duggar would announce her pregnancy. She has been the subject of some very harsh remarks regarding her decision to remain married to Josh Duggar. Anna was a part of Jill & Jessa: Counting On in the beginning, before it was renamed to Counting On just before the second season premiered. She has not been filmed much, but she has been present in several photos from events the family hosted in 2016. Both Josh and Anna attended Jinger Duggar’s wedding to Jeremy Vuolo, but they were not filmed because of the issues with his scandals the previous year.

Rumors have been circulating that Josh Duggar has been putting in a lot of hours at the car lot where he is currently working. Fans have jumped to the conclusion that he is working more to support another child who could possibly be on the way. Others have suggested that he is working off money Anna Duggar may have spent during the Christmas season. Right now, there is no confirmed answer as to why he is putting in more work hours, but he has been spotted being there longer than normal over the course of several weeks.

Jessa still gives some of the best haircuts! 😉 A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 9, 2016 at 6:19pm PDT

A lot has changed for Anna Duggar over the last two years. She has faced the challenges head on, making waves with fans who had wanted her to leave Josh Duggar behind. In the months that have passed since his release from rehab, the two have been reportedly working on their marriage as he earns her trust back. There is a lot of work to do and it seems like Anna is willing to do whatever it takes to keep her family together.

As of now, there is no confirmation that Anna Duggar is pregnant with her fifth child. The photo circulating could be her or it could be someone completely different. Duggar fans are hopeful that an announcement about a pregnancy would be made public because many of them still support Anna. Things have been kept out of the spotlight for Josh and his wife, mostly because the network doesn’t want the liability of his name being associated with Counting On. The show returns in just under two weeks and if Anna Duggar is pregnant, there will likely be an announcement for ratings.

