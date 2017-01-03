Oprah Is Too ‘Smart’ To Talk About Donald Trump

Oprah was caught outside CBS in NYC on Tuesday morning where she was asked about her feelings towards Donald Trump’s presidency. Oprah laughed and commented that she was way too “smart” to talk about Donald Trump.

TMZ reporters talked to Oprah outside of CBS on Tuesday morning in New York City while the famous interviewer was signing autographs.

One reporter asked:

“Oprah i gotta ask you — we’ve got a new president coming, with Donald Trump, what gives you hope about him and what uh, and what makes you nervous about Donald Trump as president?”

Oprah turned her head toward the reporter and replied:

“Oh, I am smart enough to not talk about that” “I didn’t do 38,000 interviews to get stuck with that one! No, no, no, not out here in the middle of signing autographs.”

When asked if Oprah would be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump, she slyly changed the topic.

“You know what I’m doing when I leave here, I am getting on a plane and I’m flying to start Wrinkle In Time tomorrow.” “Wrinkle In Time, that amazing story Ava DuVernay is doing.”

Oprah was referring to the new film she is set to begin shooting.

Ava Duvernay cast Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling to play Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who, respectively in the Disney adaptation of the beloved children’s book, A Wrinkle In Time.

According to USA Today, the director also announced that Storm Reid, the actress made famous for her role in 12 Years A Slave, will be joining as Meg, the young protagonist.

Thrilled to confirm that Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon + Mindy Kaling have joined WRINKLE along with Storm Reid! pic.twitter.com/HE5G9BzaSb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 14, 2016

In A Wrinkle In Time, Meg goes on a supernatural adventure to find her missing scientist father. The novel was written by Madeleine L’Engle.

The Mrs. Ws celebrated on Twitter. Oprah tweeted out the book’s opening line:

“It was a dark and stormy night… I wwondder what Mrs. Whatsit is uupp to? @Rwitherspoon”

Reese replied back with the next line and tagged Mindy Kaling.

Oprah most likely did not want to comment about Donald Trump following the hate she got on social media after saying she had hope for the Trump presidency, according to the Entertainment Tonight.

Although Oprah was “with her” throughout the 2016 presidential election, Oprah said that she was no longer fearful of a Donald Trump presidency after seeing him at the White House.

“I just saw the two of them together, I will say this: I just saw President-elect Trump with President Obama in the White House and it gave me hope.”

Oprah’s comments caused an uproar among Hillary supporters.

Oprah urged them to “take a deep breath” following the election loss and pointed out the fact that Obama himself has said that he has renewed his confidence in a peaceful presidential transition.

Oprah also told the Associated Press that she thought Donald Trump had been humbled by taking on the responsibility as president.

