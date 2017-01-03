‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Celebrates The New Year After Quitting Series, Feuding With Farrah Abraham

Amber Portwood made waves last month when she announced that she was leaving Teen Mom OG after starring on the series for six seasons. However, she may not be completely done with the MTV reality show.

Although Amber Portwood hasn’t officially confirmed the ongoing rumors regarding her potential future return to the series, she has remained active on social media, and as she celebrated New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, she shared a couple of posts with her fans and followers.

“Sending love you guys,” Amber Portwood wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and her fiance, Matthew Baier, on Twitter.

Days prior, Amber Portwood shared a different photo of herself and Baier, along with the caption, “Me and my boo in Las Vegas.”

Amber Portwood announced she was leaving Teen Mom OG in a series of tweets to fans in early December.

“Sad to say but I’m not going to be a part of [Teen Mom OG]. The way I have been portrayed and treated is unfair. @MTV sending all my love,” Amber Portwood explained to fans, via Hollywood Life.

Amber Portwood’s tweets came just a short time after she was seen going head-to-head with Farrah Abraham during a scene from the Teen Mom OG Season 6 reunion special. As fans will recall, Portwood stormed the stage after Abraham agreed that her fiance looked like a pedophile, which her own boyfriend, Simon Saran, had claimed on social media weeks prior.

“If I was treated fairly it wouldn’t be an issue but it’s been nothing but disrespect since the reunion show,” she continued. “Nothing has been dealt with or has made me feel any safer to even move on with people who have continuously hidden things from the network. The day I’m shown some respect by the people I’ve worked with for 8 years is the day I’ll be back. I’ve sacrificed a lot for this show. @MTV.”

Days later, she seemed to have a change of heart after reportedly being contacted by the network.

“It seems that I might be getting the respect I deserve from MTV.. Awaiting patiently.. We’ll see,” she wrote.

Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham have feuded on and off for years, but during Teen Mom 2 Season 6, things between them took a major turn for the worse and continued to snowball as their significant others were brought into the drama.

Before Amber Portwood sent out her tweet about her potential return to the series, Farrah Abraham called her bluff and said that none of the girls were going to leave the show because they need the money too much.

“I’m out of the drama. None of the girls will quit — they like the attention, need the money and their boyfriends need the money too much to quit,” Farrah Abraham explained to Us Weekly. “I get Amber is embarrassed of her actions, but she flip-flops and will be right back to filming. This is dramatic. She can quit and not make it public if she really was done.”

As fans may recall, Maci Bookout claimed she was done with the show after learning Abraham was returning to the show for Season 5, but ultimately, the reality star and mother of three returned to MTV and continued to film the remainder of the season.

While Amber Portwood has been accused of holding out in hopes of getting more money out of the network, she has denied doing so on Twitter.

Amber Portwood has yet to address her future with the show since hinting at a return last month, and MTV has not yet officially confirmed the series’ renewal.

