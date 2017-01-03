LeeAnne Locken ‘RHOD’ Season 2: Is Aggressive Reality Star Changing On New Season?

LeeAnne Locken has been teasing fans about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Dallas. The first season wrapped last spring and some viewers fell completely in love with the new show. LeeAnne was clearly a character who people either loved or hated. She was opinionated, and she clearly had a temper she couldn’t control. But other people really didn’t like the show because it focused too much on charity and the work that the ladies do with charities and foundations in Dallas. And while it is admirable that these women donate so much time and money into these events, it can quickly become boring to watch.

According to a new tweet, LeeAnne Locken is now teasing that the new season may be different for her. It’s no secret that Locken may be flying solo on the upcoming season, as her friend Tiffany Hendra has left the show and her friendship with Marie Reyes is essentially over. But it sounds like LeeAnne may have found some new friends on the show, and she’s excited for viewers to see how things have changed for her. And she posted a tweet where she talked about how she has learned new things.

“OMG!! I have seen this in ACTION this year and have been SO IMPRESSED! New Friends can REALLY teach us NEW WAYS!!” LeeAnne Locken revealed in a tweet that linked back to her own website, adding, “#Truth – don’t raise your voice, improve your argument.”

Of course, Locken started changing a bit at the end of season one of The Real Housewives of Dallas. On the show, LeeAnne didn’t hold back, and she flipped out during a cast trip. She threatened to kill her friend, and her co-stars were furious. However, in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Dallas, LeeAnne Locken revealed that she did feel compassion for her co-stars, including when Cary Deuber walked off the set once her marriage was being discussed.

“I think that when Cary walked off set she was being more dramatic than I have EVER seen Cary be. I’ve never seen Cary be that dramatic in my whole time of knowing her. I was really kind of confused by all her drama. It was a little big for the situation, I thought; however, in the end, when she told me that it had hurt her, then YES I felt compassion,” LeeAnne Locken revealed in her blog for The Real Housewives of Dallas, sharing that she doesn’t want to fight with anyone on the show.

“THE MOMENT she finally let her real self out was the moment I responded, because I could read it. Even when Cary was crying, her walls were still up. The moment they came down, is when I reached out and we met eye to eye. Then I asked her if I could hug her. I connected with her at that moment — it was almost magnetic. The second I connected with her, I was able to have empathy and genuinely want to hug her and say I’m sorry. Because I DON’T want to hurt anybody,” LeeAnne Locken continued in her blog, according to Bravo.

Bravo hasn’t announced anything yet about the second season, but producers have revealed that they are filming a new season. And plenty of drama has happened between the ladies in between seasons, so it will be interesting to see how things are in Dallas these days.

What do you think of LeeAnne Locken talking about learning new things from her friends? Do you think you will see a new Locken on the upcoming second season of The Real Housewives of Dallas?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]