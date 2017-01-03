WWE News: Major Changes Coming Soon For Sasha Banks

The WWE Universe adores Sasha Banks and embraces her as one of WWE’s top faces, but will they continue to feel that way through 2017? After her run in NXT concluded, The Boss was white hot, but WWE officials made her and WWE fans wait to reach the top of the mountain. In 2016, Banks became a top star, a three-time Raw Women’s Champion, and was part of what may be considered the feud of the year with Charlotte.

Along with Charlotte, their rivalry main evented on Raw and a WWE PPV, and they made history for women’s wrestling together. Unfortunately, WWE history will remember The Queen got the best of The Boss in 2016, but that doesn’t mean Sasha Banks is done. On the contrary, she has so much more to do and WWE officials have so much more planned for her in 2017. Rumor has it that she will have a huge match at WrestleMania 33.

Before the grandest stage of them all, WWE is headed to San Antonio for the WWE Royal Rumble later this month. The Boss has moved into a feud with Nia Jax, which is will likely come to a head at the event. Banks vs. Jax is an interesting feud that is only just begun. That feud will eventually bring Sasha into Orlando for WrestleMania, but there have been rumors about her undergoing some big changes before that event.

It was reported recently that Vince McMahon is not a big fan of Sasha Banks. That isn’t to say that she isn’t a commodity to WWE, but Vince and other WWE officials have concerns about her history with injuries. The belief is they don’t trust her body to stay healthy for a lengthy women’s title run, which is why WWE booked a lot of the feud with Charlotte the way they did. Over time, Sasha should be able to shake off that stigma.

The is relevant because now, Bayley is set to be coronated as the next big thing in WWE’s women’s division heading into the WWE Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 33. Originally, it seemed that Banks vs. Bayley was the plan for the latter, but now it’ll be Bayley vs. Charlotte, with Sasha doing a big mystery match that has yet to be revealed. With Banks taking a backseat on Raw, the belief is some major changes are coming her way.

It’s been reported that Sasha Banks could be undergoing a heel turn before or shortly after WrestleMania 33. When she debuted on WWE’s main roster, the WWE Universe forced her face turn until WWE officials finally embraced it. Her “Boss” character is a more natural heel persona, which would fit perfectly as the foil to Bayley. Their dynamic worked so well in NXT because of that dynamic and their chemistry in the ring.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley is already a historic rivalry, and it will be reignited on WWE’s biggest stages sooner rather than later. However, it could be delayed even further is The Boss is moved to SmackDown Live after Wrestlemania later this year. According to a recent report, Sasha Banks has been teasing a move to Tuesday nights and has expressed interest in going after the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the future.

Sasha Banks on SmackDown could be very exciting because there are some great new matchups on the SmackDown roster. For instance, Nikki Bella vs. The Boss could be interesting, especially if Sasha is a heel. A feud between Natalya and Banks sounds like a great idea, and it’s anyone’s guess what the roster will look like after WrestleMania. There are many possibilities for her on SmackDown if she moves to the brand.

Based on the news and rumors, it seems Sasha Banks is going to have a much different dynamic at the end of 2017 than she does right now. At the moment, The Boss is a top face on Raw. She could end the year as one of SmackDown’s top heels. WWE has huge plans for Sasha Banks in 2017, but they may be different than what most people were expecting heading into this year. Time will tell, but keep an eye open for some changes.

[Featured Image by WWE]