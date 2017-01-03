Khloe Kardashian Talks All About New E! Series ‘Revenge Body’

Khloe Kardashian has a new show coming out on E!, and now the reality star is speaking out about it. This show will be totally different from Keeping Up with the Kardashians even though it is still a reality show. E! Online got the chance to talk to Khloe Kardashian and find out the details about her new show, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. On this show, Khloe will help people to get a healthier mind, body, and soul. It isn’t just about looking great to Khloe.

If you have been watching Khloe Kardashian’s career, she used to be a bit of a bigger girl. Khloe has worked hard over the years to get healthy, and she looks amazing. Now, Khloe is sharing her secrets and helping others to do the same.

She recently described her new show, saying, “Revenge Body is basically a show about taking people that not so much are seeking revenge in a harmful, malicious way, but revenge in the best way possible, which is a good body.”

Sometimes looking great and moving on is the best kind of revenge.

Khloe Kardashian Dishes on Her New E! Series Revenge Body: ''This Is a Show That Really Focuses From the Inside… https://t.co/a1k3fFuK6j — E! News (@enews) January 3, 2017

Khloe Kardashian went on to explain more about the show.

“So people that have gone through really traumatic experiences in life, not all of them are breakups, some of them have lost a parent or something that’s been really traumatic which has caused them to gain a lot of weight and they don’t really know how to get control over their life again. So whatever that circumstance is I want them to get revenge on that incident.”

She went on to explain that working out isn’t just about your body, though. Khloe sees it as a way a form of therapy as well. Her new show focuses on getting healthy inside and outside both. When you watch Khloe Kardashian’s new show, you will see how she feels are the best way to get healthy inside and outside.

Khloe Kardashian’s Fit Tips If Your New Year’s Resolution Is To Lose Weight https://t.co/DWQYISngeY via @HollywoodLife — alexander (@lookmaker123) January 3, 2017

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is also sharing her tips for if your New Year’s resolution is to lose some weight. In the last couple of years, Khloe has lost about 40 pounds, and she looks great.

Kardashian went to her app to share her advice in a new post. Here is what she had to say.

“Lots of people use a new year to make resolutions to achieve their body goals. Everyone wants to work out more, but me, personally, I don’t really make any resolutions, exercise or otherwise. I like to make goals in life, but I make sure that the goals aren’t too crazy because if you ever fall off the horse, you will beat yourself up. It’s good to set small goals, and I never set a crazy time limit for myself.”

Khloe Kardashian went on to explain that it is really important to her to go to the gym because it is a stress relief. It is not just about her body but also about her soul. This is great advice that a lot of people can learn from if they were to use it in their daily life. Khloe Kardashian really does want to help others, and that is what her new show is all about.

Are you excited for Khloe Kardashian’s new show, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian? Do you feel like this show will be a huge hit with fans? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian when it starts airing on the E! network. This new series will begin airing on January 12.

[Featured Image By Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]