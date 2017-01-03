Mariah Carey Tweets Perfect Response To NY Eve Fail Amid ‘Sabotage’ War With Producers [Video]

Mariah Carey tried to ring in the New Year with a stellar performance, but her star became noticeably tarnished when it turned into more of a nightmare than a fulfillment of her dream for the evening. Now there’s a war of words between Mariah’s team and the production company, with allegations of “sabotage” coming from Camp Carey. Amid it all, Mariah tweeted the perfect response to the entire situation.

It all began when Mariah attempted to rock out her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Carey appeared to be struggling when she performed “Emotions” and “We Belong Together,” causing some to claim “it was obvious she had intended to lip-sync the whole show,” reported Extra.

During the playing of the backing track for “Emotions,” Mariah attempted to give an explanation to the audience.

“Well, happy New Year! We can’t hear, but I’ll just get through the moment,” vowed Carey. “We didn’t have a [sound-] check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to number one, and that’s what it is.”

However, when Mariah was finished with her performance, her team responded with allegations of sabotage.

“She was not ‘winging’ this moment and took it very seriously,” said her rep Nicola Perna.

“A shame that production set [Mariah Carey] up to fail.”

Moreover, Perna claimed that Carey had attempted to inform the production team that her earpiece was not functioning properly. Although production reportedly told Mariah that “it would be fine once she was onstage,” Carey’s rep claimed that the ear piece still was not working.

“Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live,” accused Nicola. “Any allegations that she planned to lip-sync are just adding insult to injury.”

Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov also sought to offer an explanation of what occurred, revealing that following the show, she called Dick Clark Productions’ Mark Shimmel and asked a blunt question.

“I said, ‘What the f**k happened?’ He said, ‘Let me call you back,’ then called me back and confirmed the in-ears were not working and asked if I would make a joint statement,” said Mariah’s manager.

Bulochnikov noted that she refused the offer to make a joint statement, and instead requested that they cut the West Coast feed, which he reportedly declined to do.

“I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense… It’s not artist-friendly,” contended Stella.

In addition, Mariah’s manager contends that the decisions from the production team focused on ratings.

“Once things went wrong, they took the decision to keep rolling and make her look like a train wreck for the ratings.”

Consequently, Bulochnikov feels that the production company owes Carey “a public apology.” However, in Dick Clark Productions’ response to those allegations, the company denied trying to sabotage Carey.

“To suggest that [Dick Clark Productions] … would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd,” they stated.

Noting that in “very rare instances,” technical errors can happen during live television events, the company revealed the results of the initial analysis of Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.

“An initial investigation has indicated that [Dick Clark Productions] had no involvement in the challenges…with Ms. Carey’s…performance.”

As the war of words between Team Mariah and the production company was waged, Twitter didn’t ignore the situation. Twitter users couldn’t resist teasing Carey, noted Today.

wow mariah carey is so talented she can have a conversation with her dancers while she's hitting high notes ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Oa5rDygFzu — soccer mom (@morganextdoor) January 1, 2017

However, Mariah came up with the perfect response to the situation, turning to Twitter to share her views.

“Sh*t happens.”

Carey continued to wish her fans a happy New Year, sharing her goal of creating more headline-worthy news in 2017.

“Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017,” tweeted Mariah.

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION]