Watch ‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’ Full Episodes Free Online, Watch Live Stream And See Arnold Schwarzenegger Take Over For Donald Trump [Video]

The New Celebrity Apprentice Season 8 premiered on NBC, Monday at 8 p.m. ET, with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the new host, a new advisory panel and a new cast of celebrity contestants. Schwarzenegger fills the role president-elect Donald Trump left vacant when he launched his presidential campaign. Trump is still connected to the show as he is one of the executive producers. Airing Mondays from 8-10 p.m. ET, the full videos from the premiere are available online and on demand. Those who want to live stream The New Celebrity Apprentice each Monday have several options. The reality television show airs on NBC and viewers can watch each week through NBC Live. Check out videos in the playlist above for behind-the-scenes footage, and a look at the upcoming season. Check out photos of the contestants below.

The New Celebrity Apprentice Season 8 cast has been divided into two teams. The first team is the men’s team and they chose the name Arete. The women’s team is Prima. Each team begins with eight contestants each, with a total of 16 celebrities. After each challenge, someone fails to hit the mark and is fired. During the season premiere, two celebrity contestants were eliminated.

The Celebrity Apprentice moves to Los Angeles this season as former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger takes the show’s lead. The show is off to a good start with many people tuning in to see how and if it will change without Donald Trump. The show’s social media networks are buzzing with activity and there’s a lot of dialogue underway regarding the new season and what’s in store. Also of interest is the celebrity panel that consists of athletes, actors, reality television stars, singers and more.

In addition to the official NBC website and Yahoo View, viewers can watch The New Celebrity Apprentice through NBC apps. Those who have a cable or satellite television subscription will find they can watch programs like The New Celebrity Apprentice streaming live online, as well as full episodes on demand through the app.

Other ways to watch The New Celebrity Apprentice include Hulu and through your cable or satellite television provider. Hulu airs the New Celebrity Apprentice, the day after each episode airs. Those with cable and satellite subscriptions that include on-demand programming will find the show added to the list within the next few days. Yahoo View will add each episode for free and viewers won’t need a television subscription to log in and view full episodes. Look for full episodes on Yahoo View the day after the episode airs. Yahoo View is the former free Hulu service and will list five current episodes at a time.

The celebrity contestants raise money for charity. In the show’s past history, approximately $15 million has been raised for charitable causes.

The New Celebrity Apprentice may be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Are you going to watch the show? Will you watch streaming live online, on-demand or on TV?

