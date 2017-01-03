Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take Family Trip To Mom’s Grave

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West touched down in Los Angeles Monday night with their kids after taking a family trip to visit the grave site of Kanye’s mother, Donda.

Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, and their two children, North, 2, and Saint, 1, traveled in their private jet to Oklahoma City. According to TMZ, this is the first time Kanye has taken his whole family to see Donda West’s burial site.

It was reported that West and Kardashian met up with other members of Kanye’s family during the trip.

Kanye West has apparently been very present with his kids and his wife Kim over the past few weeks as he recovers from a very public breakdown.

Paris Squad A photo posted by Kim (@kimkardashian) on Oct 1, 2016 at 3:17am PDT

Kanye has endured some tough times in the recent months, on top of the mental breakdown, the Kardashian family was just coming off the heels of his wife’s armed robbery in Paris in October.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was held at gunpoint, gagged, handcuffed as thieves got away with more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

Sources close to the Kardashian-West family say that this trip to visit his mother’s grave was extremely important to him.

Kim appeared to look happy while getting off of the family’s private jet with baby Saint in hand.

Here's a pic from my new edition of SELFISH out in October. How sweet is my Saint at 2 months old & my little North ???? A photo posted by Kim (@kimkardashian) on Aug 12, 2016 at 10:48pm PDT

Kardashian wore a black top with black and red Adidas track pants.

Kanye was showing off his newly bleached hairdo. He wore a plain black hoodie and burgundy trousers and led his two-year-old daughter North off of the plane.

Kanye West has had a notably difficult time dealing with his mother’s untimely death.

Yep we were really taking selfies the whole time and they are all up on my app! Link is in my bio. KimKardashianWest.com A photo posted by Kim (@kimkardashian) on Aug 2, 2016 at 9:01am PDT

The rapper’s mother’s death was said to have been a contributing factor to his mental breakdown last month, which occurred around the anniversary of his mother’s death.

Donda West was 58 years old when she died on November 10, 2007, after having multiple plastic surgery procedures, according to Mic.

The retired English professor’s health began to deteriorate after the cosmetic procedures.

Kanye West has always put the blame for his mother’s death on himself. In June of 2015, Kanye told Q magazine that “if I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive.”

“I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.”

When asked what in his life he’s sacrificed for his massive level of success, Kanye answered, “My mom.”

❤ my boo A photo posted by Kim (@kimkardashian) on Jul 28, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

According to Donda West’s coroner’s report, an autopsy found “multiple post-operative factors could have played a role in the death.”

West’s plastic surgeon, Jan Adams, adamantly denied any wrongdoing in West’s passing.

Despite her untimely death, Donda West has continued to be a major influence throughout Kanye’s endeavors, including his third edition of his fashion line Yeezy Season 3 and his latest album, The Life of Pablo.

His Yeezy Season 3 fashion line even includes a Donda sweatshirt, in the same style as his Life of Pablo tour sweatshirts that says “Forever In Our Hearts.”

Kanye West also has a creative business called DONDA.

Found this in Mom's storage. I love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/5EYVY5HGLj — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 8, 2016

You may have also seen Kanye West in the last year sporting this shirt, with his mother’s face on the front and Kim Kardashian’s late father, Robert, on the back with the words, “In Loving Memory.”

[Featured Image by Jaime McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images]