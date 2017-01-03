Kid Hero Saves Brother From Being Crushed By Dresser

Toddler Brock Shoff proved himself a hero when he saved his twin brother, Bowdy, from being crushed when a bedroom dresser fell on top of them both. Thanks to the nursery surveillance cameras in the Shoff home the heart-stopping moment was captured on film.

The incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Friday in the Utah home of the Shoff family.

At the start of the video the Shoff boys — 2-year-old twins Brock and Bowdy — can be seen playing in their bedroom and opening up the drawers of the dresser. It’s only when the adventurous twins decided to climb up onto the drawers that the weight of their bodies pulled the dresser forward. It toppled onto the floor, sending a toy tractor careening across the floor.

The older boy, Brock, was propelled backward and landed clear of the toppled dresser. Unhurt and sitting upright on the floor, Brock only appeared to be momentarily bewildered.

But it’s Bowdy who suffered most in the accident. The toddler appeared to fall into the drawer as the structure moved, and he was pinned underneath it as it came to a rest on the floor. The extended drawer likely took some of the pressure off the boy, but distressingly, Bowdy was trapped and couldn’t free himself.

That’s when his brother came to his rescue. Brock evidently assessed the situation and crouched down on the floor as his brother struggled to get free. Although the video offers no sound, it seems likely that Brock called for his mom, Kayli, who had momentarily stepped out of the room.

But the enterprising boy didn’t wait for help to arrive. Brock kept his cool and calmly tried to lift the dresser off his brother, although the large piece of furniture proved too heavy for him to move.

Bowdy remained pinned down for almost two minutes. He kicked his legs frantically, undoubtedly in pain with the weight of the dresser potentially crushing his rib cage.

Not to be defeated, Brock didn’t give up. After assessing the situation, the pyjama-wearing toddler tried to push the dresser off Bowdy, and gradually he found his efforts worked.

Bowdy was able to roll away and free himself from the dresser. He can be seen rubbing his eyes and crying with relief. As he climbed onto his feet, it seemed he wasn’t hurt too much.

The video was posted online on Sunday by the boys’ father, Ricky Shoff, with a message.

“I’ve been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it’s not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible.We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share.”

In an interview with CNN, Ricky Shoff said he and his wife were reluctant to post the video online but were keen to highlight the importance of childproofing your home.

“…a lot of parents have probably made the same mistake that we made, (they) don’t have their furniture secure or bolted to a wall,” he said, before adding, “Our house is very childproof, we are really cautious about all this stuff — so it never really crossed out minds that something like this could happen.”

Kayli Shoff confirmed that the boys were unharmed in the incident. “There wasn’t a scratch on them,” she explained, adding that she and her husband were proud of Brock for helping his brother.

Kayli continued, “It’s kind of a miracle, it’s something really special, to see how Bowdy helped Brock.”

Kayli Shoff also confirmed that the dresser had now been firmly attached to the wall to prevent any further accidents.