George Lopez Turns Down Trump Inauguration Invite, Calls Him ‘Tiny Hands’ In Mean-Spirited Jab

George Lopez is the latest celebrity to turn down an invitation to Donald Trump’s inauguration. The comedian didn’t just decline the offer; he noted in a post on Instagram that inauguration organizers also asked him for Erik Estrada’s phone number. On top of that, Lopez made fun of Trump’s small hands.

“The desperation has begun @realdonaldtrump #pelosmelapela #ftp #pvc #mmlv let’s see who #tinyhands ends up with,” Lopez posted on Instagram from his Twitter account.

I have turned down the invitation to perform at the inauguration, then they asked if I had Eric Estrada’s phone number #FTP #pelosmelapela — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 2, 2017

Donald Trump’s inauguration organizers are struggling to find big name celebrities to perform at the event on January 20 in Washington, D.C. According to the Daily Mail, George Lopez was one of the Hollywood stars they reached out to, but it didn’t pan out the way they wanted.

Performers known to appear at Donald Trump’s inauguration are America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho, the Rockettes, and the Talladega College marching band. Those talents have signed up but not without their share of controversy. While Evancho is watching her album sales go up, some members of the Rockettes and the Talladega College marching band are choosing not to perform at the inauguration. They don’t feel Trump’s views are in line with their own and believe the president-elect is a “racist” and “misogynist.”

Several A-list performers have rejected the idea of headlining the Trump inauguration. It was originally thought that classical singer Andrea Bocelli would be on stage at the event, but it turned out he won’t be performing in Washington. Other singers who declined due to scheduling conflicts or just downright refusing to perform were Celine Dion, Gene Simmons, Garth Brooks, and Elton John. David Foster, a renowned music producer, also turned down managing Trump’s entertainment for the inauguration.

Trump organizers have reportedly tried connecting with several celebrities in an effort to attract more talent for the inauguration. The vast majority of top musicians are liberals and loyal Hillary Clinton supporters. A number of reports also claim that many A-list performers were open to appearing at Trump’s inauguration but were afraid of the backlash from their peers and damaging their careers. It’s unknown which stars they were.

Aside from George Lopez being the latest celebrity invited to the Trump inauguration, British singer Rebecca Ferguson was asked as well. She tweeted a message to her followers that she was offered the chance to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, but she’ll only accept on one condition — that she’s allowed to sing “Strange Fruit.” The song reflects the oppression African Americans have faced. The lyrics contain graphic descriptions of lynchings of African Americans. It might not be the kind of song organizers would like played at the inauguration, however.

Rebecca Ferguson asked to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony & will accept if she can sing Strange Fruit https://t.co/ufPvfuGA5B pic.twitter.com/u4Jxg5YXXZ — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) January 2, 2017

Ferguson shot to fame after being a contestant on Britain’s X Factor in 2010 when she sang Sam Cook’s civil right anthem, “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

She wrote a statement about her condition in order to perform at Trump’s inauguration.

“I’ve been asked and this is my answer. If you allow me to sing Strange Fruit, a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial. A song that speaks to all the disregarded and downtrodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington.”

If George Lopez performs at Trump’s inauguration, it could add some flavor to the event. Will Erika Estrada be interested in hearing from Trump’s camp for the inauguration?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]