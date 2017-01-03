Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Squash Divorce Rumors With Epic Never-Before-Seen Video

Kim Kardashian released an update for her app this week, and with it came extensive never-before-seen home videos.

She and husband Kanye West appear in most of the footage alongside their two young children, North and Saint West. The two and a half minute-long video can also be seen on Kim’s website without a subscription. The family-oriented film starts with a shot of Kim and Kanye’s feet as they sit side-by-side. It jumps to scenes of 3-year-old North playing in a mirror and being cuddled by family. Kanye is seen holding son Saint as he and Kim celebrated Mother’s Day.

It continues with more candid shots of the loving family, some of which are recent as Kanye is seen with his newly blonde hair. The video is accompanied by R&B singer Jeremih’s “Paradise,” which features lyrics expressing how amazing life is as it’s called paradise.

“Oh I knew life would be alright. But who could’ve known it’d be this good? Oh and they tell me. It gets better, better, better, better. This is more than life. This is paradise.”

As of publishing, the video is the only thing that can be seen on Kardashian’s app and website. Harper’s Bazaar reported on the family’s film as the site shared stills from the video. The article states that despite their rough year, it seems Kim and Kanye are sending a message to the world with their latest release.

“If you thought 2016 was a rough year for the Kardashian-West family, Kim has a message for you—they’re doing alright.”

The video focuses on intimate moments between the husband and wife duo, perhaps as a way to squash looming divorce rumors. It’s been reported that the couple is on the brink of divorce following West’s recent hospitalization, according to In Touch Weekly.

“Things have been tense at home since the rapper, 39, was hospitalized after suffering a ‘mental breakdown,’ which came shortly after Kim was traumatically robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week.”

The couple did spend Christmas together as they reportedly arrived separately to Kris Jenner’s annual holiday party. People reported on the event, saying Kim and Kanye barely spoke during the celebration as the rapper seemed gloomy.

“According to the source, the two kept their distance and ‘barely spoke’ during the Saturday bash.”

It’s said they’re trying to keep things friendly for their children’s sake, reported People.

“They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids. They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.”

However, Kardashian’s new, never-before-seen video may prove all the rumors wrong. Us Weekly said the sweet moments seen in the film are from both before and after Kim’s traumatic robbery and Kanye’s hospitalization, proving the couple has been getting along the past several months despite what rumors may suggest.

“A source tells Us Weekly the sweet moments are all ‘from the past few months,’ both before and after Kardashian’s Paris robbery and West’s hospitalization.”

The video also comes the same day Kardashian made her reappearance on social media. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share her first post since the October robbery. She posted a photo featuring her and Kanye and their young kids with the simple caption “family.” In the four hours since it was posted, the photo received over 2.6 million likes from Kim’s 90 million followers.

Fans are apparently very glad to see Kardashian back on the site as they shared comments of support. One Instagram user said the platform as a joke without her.

“Social media honestly was a joke without you”

While others said they missed her and are glad she’s back.

“OMG YASSS YOUR BACK @kimkardashian#QUEEN”

Kim certainly picked a very interesting way to make her social media return amid the divorce rumors and family drama. Perhaps it’s her way of telling her fans that she plans on focusing more on her family than other things and that she and Kanye are in it for the long haul. It would be surprising to learn the celeb couple was truly calling it quits after so publicly sharing their loving home movie.

