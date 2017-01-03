‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Update: Oscar Isaac Shares Behind The Scenes Photos, Pays Tribute To Carrie Fisher

The Star Wars: Episode VIII set has been notoriously secretive, so it’s been rather difficult to get anything save for the most basic updates. However, the latest Star Wars: Episode VIII update broke with that tradition of secrecy as Oscar Isaac — the Golden Globe winning actor who plays Poe Dameron in the new series of films — shared some private behind the scenes photos on his Facebook page to pay tribute to the late Princess General Leia Organa Solo.

In their latest Star Wars: Episode VIII update, Blastr reports that the notoriously-private Isaac — who rarely posts on his Facebook page, and who doesn’t have any other form of social media — broke his silence to share a photo he’d taken of Fisher and her co-star, Mark Hamill (who, of course, plays Luke Skywalker), on the set of the newest installment of the film.

The caption of the photo was heartbreaking, and paid a fitting tribute to the legendary actress, who died on December 27 after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

“She had no patience for pretense or small talk,” he said. “She saw through things, at a different angle, with the gritty wisdom that comes from the hardest lessons. And, man, did she make me laugh. Will miss you dearly, Carrie.”

Can't wait to show tribute to one of the best Princesses I've ever know.

353 days until Episode VIII#PrincessLeia pic.twitter.com/jrwT4wXvwZ — Star Wars (@StarWarsGreats) December 27, 2016

Oscar’s photo suggests that Luke and Leia will have a reunion in the newest film, but according to the latest Star Wars: Episode VIII update from Pop Sugar, there’s another person we’ll be excited to see in the newest installment of the Star Wars saga, set for release later this year: Billie Lourd, who had a small role in The Force Awakens and is, of course, the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher.

The Scream Queens actress — who, throughout her run on the hit Fox show, wore earmuffs in tribute to her mother’s infamous “cinnamon buns” hairstyle — said that her character, Lieutenant Connix, will be having a much bigger role in this film, and in the upcoming ninth installment of the film.

“Lieutenant Connix is back. You might not know her name, but you should now… Connix is back and better than ever.”

Fan-Made Trailer for STAR WARS: EPISODE VIII Sparks Excitementhttps://t.co/UDMZkIZo7W — pic.twitter.com/DIY4oLkXlx — GeekTyrant (@GeekTyrant) December 24, 2016

But with all of the success of Rogue One — which, despite protests from Trump supporters, became the second-biggest film of 2016 — and the guaranteed success of the latest Star Wars saga installment, the latest Star Wars: Episode VIII update from ComicBook.com suggests that the companion stand-alone Han Solo film, which is as-yet untitled, will be pushed back to December 2018.

“After The Force Awakens bullied the box office, Star Wars: Episode VIII followed suit, moving to December 2017, and it looks like history may repeat itself with the Star Wars Story movies. According to theater sources they cited, December 13, 2018 will be the new release date for Han Solo, bumping it back almost seven months from May 25, 2018.”

Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is also as-yet untitled, will be released on December 15, 2017, and is directed by Rian Johnson. In addition to featuring Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, and the late Carrie Fisher as Princess General Leia Organa Solo, the film will feature Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver reprising their roles as Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren, respectively.

Fan Art de un posible enfrentamiento entre Luke Skywalker y Kylo Ren en el próximo episodio de Star Wars anunciado para 2017.#StarWars pic.twitter.com/ojOO0B5Iap — Star Wars España (@StarWarsEs) December 5, 2016

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]