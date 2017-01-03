Is Ronda Rousey Dead? Rumors Circulate Following UFC Loss As Telling Interview About Training Resurfaces

Is Ronda Rousey Dead? That phrase is being searched on the internet quite a bit this week after a bogus news site started the rumor that Rousey was found dead in a bathtub inside her Venice home after a “possible suicide.” The report came from a site that is made to look like USA Today — it’s called USA Today News. This Ronda Rousey death hoax isn’t the first of its kind, either.

The UFC star — who may be announcing her retirement in the coming days — was rumored to be dead after she lost UFC 193 to Holly Holm. That report came from some other junk news site that claimed that Rousey collapsed in the locker room after getting knocked out by Holm and suffering significant brain damage.

No, Ronda Rousey isn’t dead, but it seems as though her career might be. After a highly anticipated comeback in UFC 207, Rousey fell to Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds. UFC fans have since been wondering why Rousey seemingly changed her game since she wasn’t dominating her competitors like she once did. It stands to reason that Rousey’s change in fighting style follows a change in her training, a change that seems to have played a part in the potential fall of her career.

In 2015, in the days leading up to her pivotal match with Holm, Rousey sat down for an interview where she talked about a change of approach that may have had the biggest impact on the direction of her style and ultimately her career.

Check out the interview below (around the 12:18 mark) to hear Ronda Rousey admit what could have been her downfall.

So, is Ronda Rousey’s career dead? Just a few days after her Las Vegas loss, Rousey released a statement, thanking her fans for their support and confirming rumors that she’s thinking about ending her career. According to Yahoo! News, Rousey was 12-2 before her back-to-back defeats in UFC 193 and UFC 207.

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me. Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda. I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

Ronda Rousey’s judo game might be dead because of her (trainer’s) decision to have her focus solely on boxing. Judo helps train the body and the mind — it is a powerful weapon used to unbalance one’s opponent in unarmed combat. Rousey was the first U.S. woman to earn an Olympic medal in judo, taking home the Bronze in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Judo was the sharpest sword in her arsenal, and many fans feel that she lost focus when she let go of the one thing that separated her from the crowd (small as said crowd might be).

