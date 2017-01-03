Mark Hamill Says He Will Die One Day, But Luke Skywalker Never Will

Mark Hamill may be internationally recognized for his iconic roles in Star Wars and Batman, but the actor is currently trying something new in his life, according to Time magazine. The 65-year-old actor has apparently just launched his fashion modeling career.

And Mark Hamill’s debut looks splendid! In his ad video for fashion brand Rag & Bone, the Batman: The Animated Series actor is seen flaunting a leather jacket and a casual hoodie.

And, of course, Mark Hamill’s sharp blue eyes and his signature poker face were part of the video, too.

In the video posted by Rag & Bone via YouTube, Mark Hamill, who played The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series in the 1990s, is seen exploring a decrepit building. In his Joker-esque voiceover, Hamill says he wishes his wife was “a non-stop Hollywood movie show.”

“A fantasy world of celluloid villains and heroes. Because celluloid heroes never feel any pain. And celluloid heroes never really die.”

But Mark Hamill admits that he is no real hero. He is simply a “celluloid hero.” And the actor admits that he does feel pain and he will eventually die. But here’s what Hamill has to say about his iconic Star Wars character: “Luke Skywalker will never die.”

Mark Hamill has always been one of the Star Wars fandom’s favorites. Fans of the Star Wars franchise love the actor for being one of the most social media-friendly cast members of the franchise. In fact, every once in a while the actor takes to Twitter to make jokes about Luke Skywalker and responds to his fans.

Luke and Leia forever: Mark Hamill pays touching tribute to his beloved space-twin Carrie Fisher. https://t.co/lwFUWJFsVp pic.twitter.com/r90rHg6TxQ — E! News (@enews) December 28, 2016

But now Mark Hamill is not only a prominent actor who gave the world the iconic performances of The Joker and Luke Skywalker. Now Hamill is also the face of Rag & Bone. Even rapper Wiz Khalifa joined the 65-year-old actor-turned-model for the brand’s video campaign.

Fans of Batman: The Animated Series tend to agree on one thing: Kevin Conroy is the definitive Batman, while Mark Hamill played an incredible Joker in the 1990s, according to Comic Book. In his recent interview with ScreenGeek, Conroy revealed his favorite Batman.

Conroy says he isn’t exactly thrilled about Hollywood recasting the role of Batman and The Joker, the character played by Mark Hamill alongside Conroy’s Batman in the 1990s, so often.

“When I first heard they were going to have different actors, well I thought – that’s really weird. Why don’t they establish a franchise?”

Day 26 : Mark Hamill as Joker & Kevin Conroy as Batman. pic.twitter.com/580XudJ8ke — Ekşili Pilav (@Eksili_Pilav) October 17, 2016

While the better half of Batman fans criticized Warner Bros. for casting Ben Affleck as Batman, listen what Conroy has to say about this. Who would better assess Affleck’s Batman-ability than Conroy himself, the man who delivered one of the best Bruce Wayne and Batman performances of all time alongside Mark Hamill’s Joker on Batman: The Animated Series?

After people had started throwing mud at Warner Bros. for casting Affleck and said the actor didn’t have what it takes to be a Batman, Conroy thought: “give him a chance!”

“I think he surprised a lot of people. He’s really wonderful. He does really well on both Batman and Bruce Wayne. So, I think it’s fun to see different actors what they do with it.”

As for his favorite Batman of the 21st century, Conroy says Christian Bale deserved to be praised for his performance of Bruce Wayne, but was quick to add that his Batman voice was “bizarre.”

As for The Joker, Conroy says he still favors his Batman: The Animated Series co-star Mark Hamill. And while Conroy has a lot of respect for the late Heath Ledger’s performance in The Dark Knight, he says he is “not better” than Hamill.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]