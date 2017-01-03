‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Spoilers: Dorit Kemsley Shades Erika Jayne’s Music Career, Calls It A ‘Hobby’ In Episode 5 [Promo]

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 returns with an all-new episode this Tuesday, January 3, with “Amnesia Appetizers.” According to the official synopsis and latest spoilers, Episode 5 will see Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley get into another heated discussion, this time about Erika Jayne’s music career.

As seen in the promo clip for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 Episode 6, Dorit Kemsley took an interest in Erika Girardi’s music career when she heard the pop star was about to shoot a music video for her new single, “Expensive.” When asked about her process, Erika explained that they typically curate an album first. From there, they pick the singles and then shoot music videos for those singles, after which they start planning the release dates. But Dorit does not seem at all impressed with how Erika handles Erika Jayne’s music career, even going as far as to call it a “hobby.”

“I don’t know much about Erika Jayne’s music career but I do deal with Boy George on a regular basis. So for me, it’s kind of like, I don’t know, maybe a hobby of hers? I guess.”

Their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Eileen Davidson immediately came to Erika’s defense. She pointed out that Erika just had her ninth number one single. Eileen added that it’s even sweeter that her success is happening at this time in her life when she’s in her mid-40s. Erika agreed and shared that it was really a cool and unusual thing to be releasing hit pop songs at her age.

“It’s unusual because you should be 20 years old, shown the door when you’re 25. But just because you’re older doesn’t have to mean you have to stop being inspired to do stuff,” she explained to Dorit.

“But you’re kind of a long long way from being at that point where you can say, ‘When you’re older,’ I mean, you’re a young girl,” Dorit replied.

“No, I’m not a young girl. I’m in my mid-40s but I think from what I do I’m older,” Erika said.

But Dorit insisted that turning 40 comes with confidence, sense of being, and self-awareness. At this point, Erika seemed to have had it and pointed out that Dorit has only been 40 for a week, insinuating that she stop telling her how to feel and act.

In the last episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7, “Pantygate,” Dorit Kemsley gave Erika Girardi underwear as a “cheeky little gift” after she went commando in a recent white party they attended. Dorit insisted that Erika knew that she was bound to flash someone by wearing that short of a dress, and this time, it turned to be her husband, PK. Their RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards, however, insisted that Erika would not do something like that.

“When she’s Erika Girardi she’s very self-aware and would never allow anything like that to happen. When she’s Erika Jayne, she may be strutting around, showing her body off, but she’s not showing her vajayjay to someone else’s husband,” Kyle told the cameras.

Although she looked extremely awkward after receiving Dorit’s gift, the “Painkillr” singer tried her best to stay gracious. She added that she was not at all offended with the gift — she was just upset that Dorit and her Real co-stars talked about it behind her back. Erika also hoped that if PK was, in fact, able to caught a glimpse up her skirt, he should have said something. Instead of staring a little too long, Erika pointed out that PK should have given her a heads up.

“Sorry sweetheart but you served it up on a platter. What are you expecting? Of course he’s gonna stare at it,” Dorit told the cameras, defending her husband.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 airs Tuesdays on Bravo. Watch the promo for Episode 5, “Amnesia Appetizers,” below.

