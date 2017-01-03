Jennifer Lawrence And Darren Aronofsky Getting Serious, Could A Wedding Be Around The Corner?

Jennifer Lawrence’s romance with Darren Aronofsky is heating up. OK Magazine reports that Lawrence recently gushed about her relationship with the movie director. Is a wedding just around the corner for the Hunger Games star?

“All of my friends are getting married and having babies…” Lawrence confessed. “Weddings rock, but I will never be a bridesmaid again. If I do ever get married, I don’t think I will have bridesmaids.”

According to Us Magazine, Lawrence also discussed her role in future projects and sounded thrilled to work alongside Aronofsky in his newest film, Mother. The movie is scheduled to open in theaters in 2017.

“He is a visionary,” Lawrence shared, revealing that she agreed to the part even before she got the script. “I don’t like waking up with nothing to do or going to sleep without accomplishing anything. That really depresses me.”

Lawrence’s desire to work with the acclaimed director started when she watched his 2010 movie, Black Swan, which won an Oscar. Their romantic relationship didn’t start until last October when the couple was spotted eating dinner at Commissary in Los Angeles. They took things to another level early in November when fans spotted them on two PDA-filled dates in New York.

“I know I probably bothered her with my picture and I do apologize (I tried to be as discrete as possible), but how often do you get to see a celebrity in person #jenniferlawrence #newyork #newyorkcity,” one fan wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Lawrence and her man eating lunch.

NY Mag released images of the outings, which include the pair sharing a lollipop during a dog walk with Lawrence’s pet Chihuahua, Pippi. The duo was then seen kissing each other near a flower shop, sparking even more rumors about the nature of their relationship.

“[They] get along really well,” a friend of Lawrence revealed.

Despite their short time together, Lawrence has already been introduced to the director’s family. Aronofsky has a 10-year-old son, Henry, with his ex-girlfriend Rachel Weisz. Lawrence, who is 21 years younger than Aronofsky, has reportedly met Henry.

Jennifer Lawrence and Aronofsky met on the set of Mother. Details about the film are still emerging, though it is known that Javier Bardem is playing the romantic interest for Lawrence’s character in the movie.

Speaking of Lawrence’s new projects, the actress is currently promoting her new film with Chris Pratt, Passengers. Independent reports that Pratt recently sat down and discussed working with Lawrence, saying she is a great actress but “terrible singer.”

“She is truly one of the greatest actresses I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with,” Pratt explained. “She acts like Adele sings. You just sit back and you think, ‘damn, some people…’. She’s a terrible singer! But she’s a wonderful actress. She could just do it. She could just turn it on and it strikes emotion in you, like some people can just open their mouths and sing.”

Throughout her career, Lawrence has four Academy Award nominations and took home an award for her part in Silver Linings Playbook. Her new movie is a sci-fi thriller about two passengers, played by Lawrence and Pratt, on a trip to another planet. Things turn south after they wake up 90 years too soon.

The two characters eventually fall in love, despite facing numerous obstacles along the way and discovering that the malfunction that woke them up early isn’t the only problem on board the ship.

Passengers is directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) is in theaters now.

Lawrence has not commented on her romance with Aronofsky.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]