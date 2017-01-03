Kate Gosselin Rumors: Did Ex-Husband John Take Custody Of The Couple’s Children?

It looks like Kate Gosselin may have gone one step too far this time, because according to the latest Kate Gosselin rumors, there is a chance that her ex-husband, Jon, who is also her former co-star on the TLC show Jon and Kate Plus 8, may have taken custody of the kids once and for all.

According to Radar Online, the latest Kate Gosselin rumors don’t bode well for her. After spending New Year’s Eve with four of the infamous eight — and even posting a selfie to celebrate their newest get-together — the outlet is reporting that Jon is aiming for custody of the children. According to them, though it’s been a year since he’s seen Collin — currently in a program to deal with his anger issues that have stemmed from his parents’ acrimonious divorce — he’s currently making a move to take custody of the other children. Jon, according to Radar, has had an absolutely miserable go of it in trying to get to see his children, and the current custody arrangement only allows him to see four of his children at a time.

And according to the latest Kate Gosselin rumors from Celebrity Dirty Laundry, this was Jon’s plan all along. Even though it’s been rough going for him, Jon has been trying his best to comply with the court-ordered custody arrangement so that, eventually, he can take custody of the kids on a semi-permanent basis.

But a source close to Jon Gosselin suggests that Kate isn’t going to give up custody of her kids without a fight. And it doesn’t help matters that Jon is without a steady job, and thus unable to support the kids in any meaningful way.

“Sources close to the situation say they wouldn’t be surprised if Kate tried to smear Jon in the media with another nasty campaign against him. She hates the fact that he only calls when he needs to and is not consistently present in their children’s lives.”

Further, it isn’t helping matters that Jon seems to be very happy with his girlfriend Colleen — they were even together for New Year’s Eve with the children! — and Kate can’t seem to find a steady love affair without having him dragged into court to talk about custody of the kids.

However, it’s unclear as to how long Kate will be the major breadwinner of the house. According to the latest Kate Gosselin rumors from TLC’s official website, the last-ever episode of Kate Plus 8 is coming up soon, and it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing much more of them going forward.

While the show has had an impressive run, a network representative has told the press that the network decided the show would not be renewed for another season after this one.

“TLC has decided not to renew another season of Kate Plus 8. By the end of this season Kate Plus 8 will have hit the 150 episode mark (including Jon & Kate Plus 8); an exceptional milestone. TLC hopes to check in with Kate and the family periodically with specials in the future.”

Indeed, all of the promos for the show are talking about how Kate and her brood will be playing “one last time” before the couch is left empty.

