Josh Murray Is Single Again: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Loses His Two Greatest Loves In One Month

Josh Murray is a single man. Again. After months of speculation, the Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise star has split from fiancée Amanda Stanton and is no longer on speaking terms with her. While Murray has not officially commented on the breakup, his ex finally confirmed the split, telling People it had been a long time coming.

“Josh and I did break up,” Amanda confirmed to the magazine.

“I know there’s been a lot of speculation about our relationship and to be honest, I think some people thought I was avoiding it. I think it’s good to set the record straight and tell everyone that we’re not together anymore. I just didn’t really know how to go about it.”

Josh and Amanda met in Mexico when they were co-stars on Bachelor in Paradise last summer, and they hit it off immediately. But several of the other castmates on the ABC reality show tried to warn the single mom about Murray, who had a rocky past with his former Bachelorette fiancée, Andi Dorfman. Andi wrote about Josh in her tell-all book, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After, describing him as controlling and verbally abusive, but his BiP love didn’t heed the warnings. In the end, the couple’s very different personalities marked the demise of their relationship.

I love these 3 ???? A photo posted by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Nov 9, 2016 at 6:45pm PST

“There was a lot of different reasons [we called off our engagement],” Murray’s ex told People.

“At the end of the day, we were just two very different people. I think there are some things when you love someone you can work on and try to fix things, and then there are some things you just can’t fix. I think it got to that point where we just knew it wasn’t going to work.”

According to Amanda, she no longer speaks to Josh, so they clearly did not have an amicable ending to their engagement. The mom of two told Entertainment Tonight that she split from Murray due to “normal relationship things” and that it was difficult for them to adjust after Josh moved across the country from Atlanta to Orange County, California, to live with her and her girls, Kinsley and Charlie. Still, she said the timing of the split — right before Christmas — actually worked out favorably for her young daughters.

“We ended things right before holidays and the next day, my mom flew out [with] my dad, my sister, her boyfriend, we had the entire family there,” she said. “I think it was a good transition… it was a little easier for them.”

It was just a few weeks ago that Josh Murray told ET that things were going great with Stanton.

“We’re enjoying life, enjoying the kids and having a good time. We love each other. We’re having a blast,” Josh told ET in early December.

But at the time, his fiancée revealed that they had been through “a lot in the past couple months” with the very public merging of their lives.

“We’ve been through the gauntlet for sure,” Murray admitted.

Josh Murray’s relationship reportedly ended last month after an argument at KIIS FM’s “Jingle Ball.” An insider told Us Weekly that Murray became upset and left his fiancée at the concert after he inadvertently found out that she had been drinking during a recent trip to Lake Tahoe with Bachelor in Paradise co-star Ashley Iaconetti.

Josh reportedly called his girlfriend out for lying to him about her partying during the girls’ trip, and he ended up leaving “Jingle Ball” without her.

“Josh had been unhappy with things for a while now but was holding on because he loves the kids,” the insider told Us Weekly. “But they’re done now.”

Josh Murray popped the question to the blonde beauty on the Season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise in August, and he gushed about their close bond from the get-go.

“I’m so in love right now,” Murray said in early September.

“Amanda is an amazing woman. She is the best woman I’ve ever met in my entire life… She’s beautiful not only on the outside, but it radiates on the inside, and that’s what I love the most about her.”

While Murray seemed smitten, many fans doubted that he would ever make it down the aisle with his BiP fiancée. In the end, the haters were right.

Josh Murray has had a rough couple of weeks. In addition to his breakup, the former baseball player lost his beloved dog, Sabel, just days before Christmas following a long battle with cancer. Murray posted a throwback photo of his pup on Instagram, revealing that Sabel was his best friend and that a huge piece of him is now gone.

Today I lost my best friend – a huge piece of me is gone, I miss her so much #Sabel A photo posted by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:32pm PST

Josh Murray has moved back to Atlanta following his breakup with Stanton.

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]