‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Steve Burton Teases More Dylan Scene To Come — ‘Shylan’ Final Scene Will ‘Break Your Heart’

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the views have not seen the last of Steve Burton (Dylan McAvoy) on the CBS soap opera yet. Apparently, in a few weeks, Dylan will officially say goodbye to Genoa City, but not before an emotional goodbye to his mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), his father, Paul (Doug Davidson), and wife, Sharon (Sharon Case). After Monday’s, January 2 episode. The Young and the Restless fans falsely believed that might be the last time they would see Steve Burton on the CBS daytime drama. However, Burton posted to Twitter that later in the month of January, there would be more Dylan scene to come, adding that Dylan’s final scene “will break your heart.”

Steve Burton’s Goodbye Will Air At The End Of January

For several months, the Young and the Restless fans have been prepared to say goodbye to Dylan as Steve Burton announced that he didn’t plan to renew his contract with the CBS soap opera. He stated that he wanted more time with his family and to work other projects such as dedicate more time to his restaurant, Jack and Jameson’s Smokehouse that he runs with Jonathon Jackson (ex-Lucky Spencer, General Hospital.)

Still more to come! https://t.co/1hUdSH1mjo — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) January 2, 2017

Thx! But more scenes to come! https://t.co/CJ24yTPbJS — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) January 2, 2017

The Young and the Restless viewers expected a few major casting shake-ups after Mal Young took the reigns as the show runner from Jill Farren Phelps. The fans were prepared for Steve to walk away from the show if the new regime didn’t agree to the relaxed taping schedule he’s grown accustomed too.

As part of Burton’s previous contract with the Young and the Restless, Burton was given generous time off and taped his scenes in just a few days instead of reporting to the CBS Studio four days a week. This allowed him to spend more time with his family in Tennessee, spending less time traveling to Los Angeles. It looks like the new regime at the Young and the Restless may not have offered Steve such a relaxed taping schedule, which could have been a factor in Burton’s decision to walk away from the show.

‘It’s Not Over Yet’

Apparently, many viewers thought that Monday’s episode would be the end of the storyline and we’d soon discover that Dylan was killed in the line duty or turn up missing after failing to check in the with Kevin(Greg Rikaart) as Christine (Lauralee Bell) instructed. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that our assumption about how Dylan leaves the soap could be all wrong.

Sharon: Dylan, don’t. Just keep it in your pocket so there’s a part of me that’s with you.

Dylan: You’ll always be with me.#Shylan #YR pic.twitter.com/zVmsdvWDpP — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) January 3, 2017

According to Soap Opera News, Steve Burton revealed that his last scene has not aired, implying that Dylan will return to Genoa City before his big departure. Several weeks ago, Burton announced on Twitter that Dylan’s final scene on the Young and the Restless was “heartbreaking,” and will “crush Shylan fans.”

The Young and the Restless scoop sent Dylan and Sharon’s fans in a tailspin as they anticipate the worst for the once happy couple. When Dylan left Sharon in tears, begging him to return to her and Faith was the main reason the viewers jumped to the conclusion that Dylan’s run on the Young and the Restless was over. However, Steve set the record straight letting his followers know to keep watching the show because he will pop in at least one more time to wrap up his run in the series.

Sharon: Dylan, don’t. Just keep it in your pocket so there’s a part of me that’s with you.

The main question on many the Young and the Restless fans’ mind is not when he will officially leave the show, but if the showrunners plan on finding a new actor to play the role of Dylan. So far, CBS has been quiet about their plans for the character, and the fans are left to speculate whether Dylan will pop up in Genoa City months or even years down the road.

The Young and the Restless fans, how do you think Steve Burton will exit the show? Would you like to see the role recast?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

