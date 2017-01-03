WWE News: Huge Superstar Suffers Massive Wounds During Match On ‘Monday Night Raw’ – WWE Shares ‘Gruesome’ Pic

Last night, WWE presented the very first Monday Night Raw of 2017, and it was a pretty big show to kick things off. Goldberg returned to tell the world he would dominate the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns retained his United States Championship over Chris Jericho. Oh, there was also a brutal Last Man Standing Match between Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman that left the former Wyatt Family member with gruesome wounds.

There were a large number of matches on Monday evening, and it is a treat for the fans when they get nine bouts to enjoy. One of the best of the evening, though, was a Last Man Standing Match between Zayn and Strowman that was taking place against the better judgment of General Manager Mick Foley.

At Roadblock: End of the Line, Zayn was able to win his match by “surviving” 10 minutes against Braun Strowman, but could he do it again? As recapped by the official website of WWE, Strowman was able to get the better of the popular superstar and pick up the victory, but it was the giant who may have taken more punishment.

During the match, there were a number of weapons brought in and that included pipes, chairs, and Kendo sticks. At one point, the two superstars were battling it out on the Raw stage when Zayn ran and delivered a crossbody to Strowman that sent them flying through the air and crashing through a table.

Time went on and Zayn delivered all of the damage he possibly could to Strowman, but he just couldn’t keep him on the ground for a 10 count. The former giant of The Wyatt Family delivered two huge running powerslams to Zayn on the concrete floor and ended up picking up the victory.

After the match was over, Zayn was being treated by medical professionals and taken out on a stretcher, but Strowman wasn’t done. He dumped over the stretcher and continued his assault before finally leaving the arena and heading backstage from the carnage he had created on Monday evening.

Wrestling Inc. pointed out that WWE posted a picture of Braun Strowman on their Instagram account to showcase his “wounds of war.” The main page of the WWE website even gave a warning for those wanting to see the “gruesome photos” of the bout.

The #MonsterAmongMen #BraunStrowman bears the wounds of war from his #LastManStanding match against #SamiZayn. #Raw A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

Even with his normal ring gear on and his back covered as usual, Strowman didn’t make it out of the Last Man Standing Match on Monday Night Raw without signs of Sami Zayn’s determination.

The giant’s night wasn’t yet over, though, as he made it a point to make himself known later in the night. “The Kevin Owens Show” was the main event of the evening and the special guest star was Goldberg who detailed his plans for the Royal Rumble match he is entering later this month.

That brought out Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Braun Strowman to make things even more interesting. Owens and Chris Jericho disappeared while Heyman represented Brock Lesnar, but the other three big men in the ring made the end of Raw a lot of fun.

Before it was all over, Strowman took another big hit when he received a double spear from Reigns and Goldberg. Even though he may have been left on the mat, WWE is planning something huge for Strowman and will build on his battle scars from Sami Zayn.

Braun Strowman has been mixed in a number of things in the past few months on Monday Night Raw, but it now seems as if his feud with Sami Zayn is over. He has been involved in the main event scene with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and now Goldberg. It appears as if WWE has some big plans for the giant and will build-up his battle wounds as a sign that he’s willing to do anything to show his dominating presence.

