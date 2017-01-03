‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Sees An Opening With Steffy, Liam Battles For His Love, And Quinn’s Flustered By Ridge’s Antics

Things are getting wild on The Bold and the Beautiful and spoilers hint at plenty of intense drama ahead. Ridge is manipulating Quinn to push her away from Eric and Forrester Creations, and he definitely has her rattled. At the same time, Steffy has been pressured to move out of Liam’s place, and Wyatt surely hopes that this cracks the door open for him to repair his marriage. Where are things headed next?

Quinn has obviously become quite flustered by Ridge’s attention and Bold and Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps hint that she will be distracted and find herself struggling to stay focused on the new woman she has become. She loves Eric and swears that his love has helped her transition into becoming a new woman, but she is drawn to Ridge, and his charming ways and Bold and Beautiful spoilers hint that this is going to become a big problem for her.

During Tuesday’s show, Quinn will spend some time chatting with Katie at Forrester Creations. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers share that Quinn will talk about how she could never have imagined that she would be with someone like Eric, and Katie points out that now the two are married. This union with Eric has been a dream-come-true for Fuller, but she clearly can’t get those steamy moments with Ridge fully out of her head.

Under pressure from Eric, Steffy made the difficult decision to move out of Liam’s place until her divorce is finalized. However, Wyatt is determined to woo her back, and Bold and Beautiful spoilers detail that the two brothers will butt heads over the situation once again. Wyatt points out that Steffy still has her wedding ring tattoo, although it has faded as she’s working on having it removed, but it’s a sign to him that there’s still a chance for them to reunite.

However, Liam is going to do his best to make it clear to his brother that nothing has changed in his relationship with Steffy and that the two are and will remain together. Soap Central reveals Bold and Beautiful spoilers sharing that Liam will be warning Wyatt that he’ll continue to fight for the woman they both love and he will soon be pushing Ridge to go full-steam ahead in his plan to destroy Quinn, believing that these new relationship issues are ultimately her fault.

There’s a discussion ahead between Steffy and Wyatt as well, as she works on trying to convince him that nothing in her relationship with Liam has changed despite her decision to move out temporarily. She’ll be asking her estranged husband not to read anything into her decision to move out, noting that things are complicated.

As the week continues, Ivy will confront Quinn about what she saw happening in the steam room, and Eric will make it clear to Steffy that he wants to see her with Wyatt rather than Liam. Ridge will plead with his father to change direction with the CEO position, but it seems certain that Eric is sticking with the plan for now.

How far will Ridge go to manipulate Quinn, and could he end up losing Brooke over this? Does Wyatt have a shot at wooing Steffy back or will she manage to stick with Liam despite the obstacles getting in their way? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that things will get juicy in the shows ahead and fans will not want to miss a minute of the action that is on the way.

