Free Tickets To Barack Obama’s Chicago Farewell Speech On January 10: President’s Goodbye Should Be One For The Ages

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama can be seen in the below photo gallery, as the Obama family left Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday, January 1. Barack, Michelle, Sasha, and Malia can also be seen in below photos, stepping off of Air Force One on Monday, January 2 at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, when the Obama Family arrived safely from their family vacation.

Whereas the below photos show the travels of the Obamas from Hawaii to Washington, President Obama chose Chicago as the location to deliver his last farewell speech on January 10. Chicago’s McCormick Place will be the location of President Obama’s goodbye speech to the world, as reported by the White House on Monday. Although Mr. Obama’s farewell speech in Chicago will be free and open to the public, tickets will be required to attend the speech — and those tickets will be distributed on Saturday, January 7.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, there will only be one ticket per individual given out for President Obama’s farewell speech. The tickets to the farewell speech will be given out at McCormick Place on Saturday; however, an exact time that the tickets will be distributed has not be released at this time. The White House’s tweet links to the government’s page where updates will be posted about the tickets. The link notes that Mr. Obama’s speech will be held at McCormick Place on Tuesday evening and advises people to arrive early. According to NBC Chicago, doors open at 5 p.m.

.@POTUS will travel home to Chicago next week to give his final #FarewellAddress. Get the details here: https://t.co/jX3X85Xl1u pic.twitter.com/XnY4xb6IO0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 2, 2017

Staying tuned to the Facebook page and the Twitter account of the McCormick Place will hopefully provide an answer soon.

The farewell speech of President Obama in Chicago should be historic, seeing as how Mr. Obama’s roots and meteoric rise from Chicago are well known. When the 44th president returned to Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood during his presidency, the hustle and bustle and road blockage were often mentioned on social media by Chicago residents.

Meanwhile, the White House page displaying President Obama and Mrs. Obama overlooking the Chicago skyline as they hug one another is enough to make fans of the Obama family cry at the thought of a “Farewell Address to the American people” at night on January 10 in Chicago. Those who can’t make it to the McCormick Place to snag free tickets for Mr. Obama’s farewell speech can watch it live on the government’s website.

President Obama’s farewell speech should provide hints toward his future plans after his presidency ends and President-elect Trump prepares to be sworn into office as President Trump. Mr. Obama provided an email about his upcoming farewell address, which touched on President George Washington in 1796 setting a precedent for a peaceful transfer of power during his own farewell address. Mr. Obama wrote that he aims to do the same with his farewell address to the world.

“On Tuesday, January 10, I’ll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can’t be there in person. I’m just beginning to write my remarks. But I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here. “Since 2009, we’ve faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger. That’s because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding — our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.So I hope you’ll join me one last time. Because, for me, it’s always been about you. President Barack Obama.”

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]