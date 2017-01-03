Jill Zarin At Luann’s Wedding: Denies Ruining $20,000 Wedding Publicity Deal For Luann

Jill Zarin left The Real Housewives of New York after the fourth season, as she was fired for being too much of a bully to the other wives. Jill was fired alongside the majority of the cast and she was replaced by a brand new cast the following season. But Zarin has remained close friends with some of the current housewives, including Luann de Lesseps. So it isn’t surprising that Zarin found herself on the invitation list for Luann’s wedding that took place this past weekend. Jill was in Palm Springs with other Real Housewives cast members from other cities to celebrate Luann’s wedding and New Year’s Eve.

According to a new tweet, Jill Zarin is now learning that she’s being accused of butchering a publicity deal with de Lesseps had put together with PEOPLE magazine. Apparently, the new Mrs. D’Agostino had worked on a publicity deal where she could sell her wedding photos to PEOPLE magazine so she could get paid upwards of $20,000 to sell her wedding photos. But as Jill Zarin was busy posting images to Instagram of the night in Palm Springs, some sources now say that Zarin may have butchered that deal for Luann and she won’t be paid one penny. And this has caused some friction between the ladies.

“Not true. But I’m flattered you spelled my name right!!” Jill Zarin tweeted to Radar Online who ran the original story earlier this week, sharing that she and Luann are doing just fine and that she didn’t ruin any deal between Luann and PEOPLE magazine.

When the story first broke, people weren’t surprised that Jill Zarin would be the one accused of ruining a publicity deal. It’s no secret that Zarin is known for causing trouble with the other ladies and always making things about herself. And even though she isn’t on The Real Housewives of New York anymore, some people think that Jill is very good at making everything about herself. So rather than perhaps respecting Luann’s wish to keep photos private until she got paid for the pictures from PEOPLE magazine.

According to Radar Online, Jill Zarin only thought about herself during de Lesseps’ wedding. Apparently, de Lesseps had told Bravo that she wanted her wedding to be kept private, which could mean that they weren’t allowed to film the nuptials. However, it was later revealed that PEOPLE magazine was invited to the wedding and was getting exclusives from the event. Apparently, she had signed a contract that would pay her $20,000 for the pictures.

But the tabloid may be rethinking the contract because Jill Zarin shared pictures from the event throughout the night. Radar Online reveals that the magazine may not be paying the former Countess for the exclusive photos anymore because Zarin decided to share pictures from the event on Instagram. And if it wasn’t for Jill, people wouldn’t have seen pictures from the event or even seen the bride before the magazine shared their picture of them walking down the aisle.

“Luann is pissed. Jill cannot help herself. She constantly needs to make everything about her,” a source has revealed to Radar Online about Jill Zarin’s behavior and how her former co-star is reacting to the news that she may have lost $20,000.

No word on whether Bravo filmed the wedding for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York. The bride has already revealed that she was filming the new season back in November, so it is possible that the wedding will be on the show.

What do you think of Jill Zarin possibly ruining her friend’s publicity deal for selling her wedding photos?

Happy bitches!!! @bravotv @dorindamedley @kellybensimon @cynthiabailey10 so happy to be together for New Years 2017!!! #happynewyear2017 #luannandtomgotmarried @bravotv A photo posted by jill zarin (@mrsjillzarin) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:18pm PST

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images]