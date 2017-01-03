‘Shazam’ Movie: Sinbad Comments On Playing A Genie In A Movie People Remember But Can’t Find Anymore

Sinbad recently took to Twitter to comment on playing a genie in a movie called Shazam (also commonly spelled Shazaam) that people say they remember but apparently can’t find anymore.

The Shazam movie “Mandela Effect” has taken the internet community by storm. Fans say they vividly remember watching a Sinbad genie movie dating back to the early 90s but finding tangible proof the Shazam movie ever existed is impossible. People have now resorted to calling out Sinbad on social media for an explanation of what happened to the Shazam movie. So, starting late last month, Sinbad decided to address the whole Shazam movie phenomenon in a series of tweets and finally put to rest whether he really did play a genie in a movie.

Okay for all you people who think I did a genie movie.. well haven’t done one YET , but I am going to do one so we can close this chapter — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) December 23, 2016

The infamous Sinbad genie movie called Shazam is not to be confused with the upcoming DC Comics film by the same name. The University Herald reported early in December that Dwayne Johnson has been cast as the lead villain, Black Adam, to go up against the wizard, Shazam, in the upcoming New Line Cinema production of the film called Shazam, which currently has a potential release date of sometime in 2019.

However, people say they remember yet another Shazam movie that already supposedly exists from the 1990s, starring Sinbad as the lead character — a beloved magical genie who grants wishes to two children, as described by I4U News on Monday.

Reddit has an entire chat room devoted to the Mandela Effect, also known as a confabulation, or a disturbance in memory. A report on the New Statesman says that several Redditors believe the Shazam movie existed even though there’s no proof the film ever existed. People who say they remember watching a Sinbad genie movie called Shazam cannot produce a physical copy of the VHS tape or find anywhere online that verifies the film’s existence. But several threads on a subreddit called the Mandela effect make reference to the “non-existent” Shazam movie. The Shazam movie Mandela effect is such a hot topic on Reddit that an entire thread has been created asking if there’s anyone who doesn’t remember the Sinbad genie movie.

Reddit user BevoDDS says that if a Shazam movie ever did exist, he would probably remember it, but doesn’t.

“I’m not convinced in the least that there was a Sinbad genie movie for a couple of reasons. I was born in the mid 80s, so the nineties was my entire childhood. I lived in a small town with a pretty decent video store, and really the only thing to do on weekends was rent movies and watch them with friends, family, and Pizza Hut. I probably saw just about everything aimed at kids or families during this time. If a Sinbad genie movie had come out, there is a very good chance I would have seen it.”

Several other Reddit users agree with BevoDDS and say that they also don’t remember a Shazam movie at all.

“I have no memory of Shazam. I do have memories of seeing TV spots for Sinbad the Sailor and wondering if Sinbad the comedian got his name and style from him. I was a kid, so that’s how my thought process worked.”

Still, other people on Reddit and across social media say they do remember Sinbad playing a genie in a movie called Shazam and wonder how a movie could “simply vanish” from history. One man has even offered a bounty on Craigslist of $1,000 for anyone who can turn up a copy of the Shazam movie, either from a video store or a “bootleg VHS copy.”

Another man recalls watching the Sinbad genie movie with his sister in the early 90s, and still yet someone else says they found proof that the Shazam movie exists in the form of a trailer clip on YouTube. However, that alleged trailer was uploaded just recently, on Monday, January 2, with comedian Sinbad appearing in the beginning of the clip but retired basketball player Shaquille O’Neal dressed like a genie as the clip continues.

Shaquille O’Neal did play a genie in the 1996 film Kazaam. So, are people confusing Shazam — or Shazaam — with Kazaam, while also confusing Sinbad with Shaquille O’Neal?

This is the most likely scenario, but people still swear they remember Sinbad dressed as a genie. Sinbad admits he dressed “very much like a genie” in one episode of Nickelodeon’s All That and also hosted a Sinbad the Sailor movie marathon in 1994, but has never played a genie in a movie titled Shazam or Shazaam.

@ChangeIater I was hosting the sinbad movie marathon. Here is the movie pic.twitter.com/jvjPuWfG3Y — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) October 3, 2016

@sinbadbad @ChangeIater There was also a Sinbad appearance on Nickelodeon's "All That" where Sinbad is dressed very much like a genie. — David Archey (@DavidArchey) October 9, 2016

Everyone replaced Shaq with that time Sinbad played Ishboo's dad on the "All That" sketch with Kenan Thompson. pic.twitter.com/FUXdp6ayYT — Sam Galanis (@Sam_Galanis) December 22, 2016

Comic Book reports that Sinbad, 60, denies ever playing a genie in a movie, and there’s no real evidence that Shazam ever existed, but Sinbad is so frustrated by the Shazam Mandela effect controversy, as well as the flood of Twitter messages from people who say they remember Shazam, that he would make a genie movie just to “close this chapter.”

Wow wow that’s the third box I have seen with different pictures https://t.co/jjuXjWeTlX — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) December 29, 2016

Now for this game Shazaam sinbad genie movie. We done talkin bout that until you produce some footage. If so many saw it, there should be — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) January 1, 2017

But I will say This … I am bout to get busy with some REAL projects , maybe even a sinbad movie so we can end this he right way — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) January 1, 2017

The Shazam movie Mandela effect hit the Reddit community and quickly spread across the internet late in December 2016. Shortly after, Vox published an article about how “false memories can form very easily.” The article goes on to say that the Sinbad genie movie is proof. One theory is that people really did confuse the non-existent genie movie called Shazaam with the very real genie movie called Kazaam. Another theory is that the human memory is just “really, really malleable” and that false memories can happen to virtually everyone, especially in a world “rife with misinformation” and fake news.

