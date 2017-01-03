Blake Shelton Reportedly Ready To Pop The Question To Gwen Stefani, Do Her Boys Approve?

Blake Shelton has big plans for 2017. The Voice coach is reportedly getting ready to pop the big question to Gwen Stefani in the near future. Do Stefani’s three boys approve of their mom’s future husband?

Radar Online reports that Shelton has been trying his hardest to impress Stefani’s sons. Not only did Shelton spend Thanksgiving with Stefani and her family, but he also shared Christmas with the boys. Prior to the holidays, Shelton and Stefani took the kids on a weekend getaway in Arrowhead, California.

Is Shelton trying too hard?

On the trip to Arrowhead, sources claim that the family did not have much fun. Shelton was so stressed at one point that he needed a quick beer break. To make matters worse, Stefani’s oldest sons, Kingston (10) and Zuma (8), are starting to get annoyed with Shelton’s constant presence.

“Blake is great with her 2-year-old Apollo but he hasn’t totally bonded with the older ones,” an insider shared.

Indeed, Shelton has been spotted caring for Apollo on numerous occasions. He hasn’t, however, been seen sharing quality moments with the other two boys.

“All the boys know is that since Blake came on the scene, they’ve been seeing less of their real dad, [Gavin Rossdale]. They’re starting to blame Blake for the upheaval in their lives,” the source added.

To remedy the situation, Blake Shelton has been doing everything in his power to win over the boys’ trust. This includes trying to spoil them and buy them whatever they want. Unfortunately, Shelton is still a little awkward around them, which doesn’t help the situation.

“Kingston has told her [Gwen] that Blake isn’t as ‘cool’ as Gavin. She’s frustrated that the kids aren’t fully accepting him yet,” the insider stated.

Despite the difficulties, Stefani is reportedly ready to tie the knot with the country crooner and expand the family. According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Shelton isn’t ready to make the big commitment just yet.

Shelton allegedly likes how their romance is going and doesn’t want anything to change. Instead, he wants things to stay like they are and keep building on what they have. Not wanting to rush things like he did with Miranda Lambert, Shelton is hesitant to take the relationship to the next level.

That being said, Inquisitr previously reported that Shelton might be closer to an engagement than anyone thinks. The country star was spotted looking for jewelry right before Christmas. Was he shopping around for a ring?

“[Blake Shelton] has been shopping up a storm for [Gwen Stefani] and her boys [for Christmas]. He basically bought everything Toys R’ Us sells for young boys including Minecraft, Pokémon and Tech Deck supplies. He also likes to get the boys some good old country presents like real bows and arrows, which they shoot on his property,” a source revealed.

“Blake is just as generous when it comes to [Stefani]. He really loves to spoil her. He won’t say if he’s going to propose or not, but he’s definitely been shopping for diamond jewelry.”

While fans wait to find out if Shelton and Stefani are now engaged, People is reporting that the couple still go on extravagant dates together. In fact, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Shelton revealed that he often takes Stefani for rides in his private helicopter.

“We use that thing a lot. It gets a lot more use than you would think,” he told the host. “I don’t fly it. I don’t know how to fly it. So we use somebody else because in order to fly in it, you need to be drinking. In order to be able to settle in and really enjoy, you gotta have some drinks and you shouldn’t be flying.”

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will wed in 2017? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]