Adam Jones Jailed For Allegedly ‘Spitting,’ ‘Pushing And Poking’ People: $22 Million Contract On The Line For Troubled Corner?

Just when you think Adam Jones has put his troubled past behind him and turned a new leaf for the New Year, the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback was arrested — again.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jones, 33, formerly Adam “Pacman” Jones, got into an alleged dustup early Tuesday morning.

“Jones was arrested on misdemeanor counts of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony for harassment of a member of the medical staff in the justice center with a bodily substance,” wrote the Enquirer. In simple terms, Jones reportedly spat on a nurse at the arrest facility.

A look at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s detail page confirms that Adam Jones (JMS no. 1618878) was booked at “1/3/2017 12:25:52 AM.” Currently, Jones faces four municipal charges: “OBSTRUCT OFFICIAL BUSINESS M2,” “DISORDERLY CONDUCT MMM4,” “ASSAULT M1,” and a fourth only listed as “NONE” under the “Description” column.

Bengals CB Adam Jones faces several charges after being arrested early Tues. for allegedly poking a man in the eye: https://t.co/YdBQTcaZlB — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2017

In an updated report, an attorney for Jones told a judge that his client “vehemently denies” the accusations and charges. Additional information claims that Jones was seen “beating on different hotel room doors” before hotel security was called. Onsite officers called police when Jones reportedly attacked them.

Police were called the Millennium Hotel early Tuesday for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers observed Jones involved in an altercation with another person. Sources said the Bengals corner was seen pushing a man and poking him in the eye.

Breaking Now: @Bengals Defensive Back Adam Jones arrested. Charges include assault & disorderly conduct. Due in court at 9am. pic.twitter.com/fBQRtczrWt — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 3, 2017

When police arrived, they observed the fracas and ordered Jones to stop. He refused their instructions again after being asked to get into the police cruiser.

The report claims Jones was “kicking and head-butting” officers during his arrest at the hotel. Later, police say Jones became belligerent at the detention facility and begin spitting on a nurse. He picked up the felony charge for the reported offense.

The Enquirer outlined Jones’ history of volatile behavior and law enforcement involvement.

“Jones was found not guilty in a 2013 incident in which he was accused of assaulting a man outside a bar, the Enquirer said, and that was his last arrest before Tuesday. In 2011 he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge. So it had been a while since he had a run-in with the law, something that seemed to happen all the time earlier in his career. Jones, who was the sixth pick of the 2005 draft, was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2007 season and part of the 2008 season for multiple off-field incidents.”

Pacman back: Bengals CB Adam Jones arrested, accused of pushing and poking a man, then spitting on a nurse in jail. https://t.co/y7mCMB8WAx pic.twitter.com/3U5NmiIpxo — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 3, 2017

It’s unclear if Adam Jones’ arrest will mark the beginning of the end of his career in the NFL. League officials are showing less tolerance for off-field antics that damage the professional image the league is trying to portray.

Last March, Jones, then a free agent, signed a $22 million contract (including a $2 million signing bonus) with the Bengals over three years. Reportedly, $6 million of that money is guaranteed.

According to Spotrac, Jones has forfeited $1,765,750 in cash over his 10-year career. The NFL has fined Adam Jones for the following on-and-off-field behavior: attacking a stripper and threatening a security guard’s life (2007), involvement in an altercation with a bodyguard (2008), horse-collar tackle against Alfred Morris (WAS), unnecessary Roughness against Amari Cooper (OAK), and making physical contact with an official.

Jones has enjoyed a banner career ever since the Tennessee Titans acquired the West Virginia University standout in the 2005 NFL Draft. However, age, antics, and the Bengals’ lackluster season may compel executives to rethink their options.

Undoubtedly, Jones is still a beast on the gridiron, but so was Terrell Owens.

