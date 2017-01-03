Angelina Jolie ‘Livid’ And Reportedly Read To Flee The Country After Brad Pitt’s Recent Visit With His Kids

Angelina Jolie has had enough! Following Brad Pitt’s recent visit with the kids, the actress is reportedly ready to leave the country. Will Jolie flee the country while the custody battle rages on?

An inside source told Radar Online that Jolie is tired of hearing about her divorce drama. But instead of moving to her second home in London, the Tomb Raider star wants to relocate to a house in Cambodia after the divorce dust settles.

“Angie can’t take all the talk about her divorce in Hollywood,” an insider revealed. “As soon as this divorce is settled she wants to get as far away as possible, and her place in Battambang, Cambodia… about as remote as you can get.”

Pitt and Jolie have already started selling their estates around the world. The Allied star just sold his house in New Orleans and is rumored to be getting his French chateau ready for the market. However, Jolie’s escape in Cambodia won’t be going on the market anytime soon.

“It’s the one place that has absolutely nothing to do with Brad,” the source added. “She bought it two years before they fell in love, so she feels like spending a few months there will help her get clarity on life for the first time in a while.”

Jolie’s moving plans come after Pitt was granted a visit with his children on Christmas. According to Enstarz, Jolie tried hard to prevent Pitt from seeing the kids over the holidays. Thankfully, a therapist intervened and allowed the actor some quality time with the brood.

“Angelina [was] furious about this. She’s having a meltdown. She can’t believe it’s happening. After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious,” an insider revealed.

The custody battle has turned even nastier over the past few months. After Pitt was cleared of all the child abuse allegations, he filed a request to seal sensitive court documents related to the children. In the filing, the actor also bashed Angelina Jolie for not thinking about the well-being of the children when she first filed for divorce in September.

According to Hollywood Life, Pitt’s original request to seal the documents was denied by a judge. While there is little Pitt could about the judge’s decision, he placed the blame solely on Jolie for not protecting the kids above everything else.

“Brad wanted to do all of the negotiations and paperwork behind closed doors with a mediator,” a source revealed. “It breaks Brad’s heart. Still, despite being livid with Angie, he is going to continue to keep his frustrations to himself and out of the media for the sake of his kids.”

For Pitt, being able to see the kids over Christmas was his first big win in the divorce battle. “This is a big victory for Brad as Angelina didn’t even want the kids to see him on Christmas,” the source added.

It isn’t clear what Jolie did while Pitt shared Christmas Day with the kids. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Jolie did not join Pitt and the family in the festivities. Given how their divorce has taken a turn for the worse, it’s safe to say that Jolie was nowhere near Pitt during the holidays.

Whether or not Jolie moves out of the country is yet to be seen. At least it sounds like she is waiting until the divorce is settled before making any major moves. Of course, the result of the custody battle will also play a part in Jolie’s plans to move overseas.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]