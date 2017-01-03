‘The Voice’ Rumors: Christina Aguilera & Jennifer Lopez Replacing Adam Levine & Blake Shelton On Season 13?

The Voice may only just have wrapped its 11th season, but speculation is already running wild as to who will be taking over the iconic red spinning chairs when Season 13 of the NBC series debuts later this year.

NBC have already announced that Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani will be taking the reins on the coaching team for Season 12, but could the lineup receive a total makeover in the second half of 2017?

Rumors have been swirling for months as to which music superstars could be heading to the series ever since NBC announced in October that Miley Cyrus is so far the only coach confirmed for Season 13, and the latest round of The Voice speculation is putting Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera at her side, possibly without Blake or Adam.

Speculation that Aguilera could be back on The Voice after what will be two seasons away began after Miley Cyrus source @TeamCyrusHD alleged that the upcoming coaching team for Season 13 of The Voice may have leaked, claiming that rumors were pointing to Christina and Pharrell Williams heading back to their revolving chairs while Adam Levine would also be continuing on with the show.

“Rumor is that along with Miley, the other Season 13 coaches will be Adam, Christina Aguilera and Pharrell Williams!” @TeamCyrusHD tweeted out back in November, meaning that Blake may not be continuing on with the show, though NBC have not yet commented on the latest round of The Voice speculation.

Christina has also stayed tight-lipped as rumors swirl that she could be returning to her gig on The Voice after sitting out seasons 11 and 12, though she’s not the only famous diva to be linked to the upcoming round of shows set to debut on NBC in the second half of 2017.

Rumors are also swirling that Jennifer Lopez could be one of the names on The Voice’s list of potential new coaches, as a source revealed to Hollywood Life last week that Lopez could be a contender for the upcoming season of The Voice due to her judging experience and her close relationship with NBC.

According to a The Voice source, Jennifer allegedly “would consider” joining the singing show’s coaching panel after it was announced that the most recent season of American Idol, which Lopez appeared as a judge on alongside Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban, would be its last.

A source alleged to the site that Jennifer “would consider working on The Voice if asked since she has a wonderful relationship with NBC,” but claimed that the singer and actress is also holding out for American Idol, which ran for 15 seasons on Fox, to return.

“Jennifer anticipates that American Idol will return in a few years,” the insider revealed of Jennifer’s hopes to return to the series amid The Voice speculation surrounding her and Aguilera, adding that although Lopez may consider a coaching role on The Voice, she “wants to be there for [American Idol’s] return.”

Reports suggesting that The Voice could be bringing back Christina and welcoming Jennifer to the coaching team come shortly after sources alleged to Radar Online that there’s a chance Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, who will have appeared on all 12 seasons when the upcoming round wraps later this year, could be ready to wave bye bye to the series.

According to an alleged insider who spoke out about Adam and Blake’s future on The Voice, the duo supposedly “feel that they have run their course as judges” and could potentially quit alongside Gwen Stefani following Season 12, which could make way for Aguilera and Lopez to join the coaching team.

However, neither NBC, The Voice’s coaches nor the behind-the-scenes team have commented on the latest round of rumors when it comes who could be appearing on The Voice for Season 13, meaning the latest round of accusations swirling around Christina, Jennifer, Blake and Adam, are, for now, pure speculation.

Would you tune in to The Voice if Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez joined the coaching lineup?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions]