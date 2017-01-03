Tarek And Christina Divorce: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Kids Spent New Years With Their Dad

Tarek and Christina El Moussa spent the New Years holiday apart, but where were their kids?

Following a series of photos from Christina on Instagram, which confirmed the mother of 2 was in Park City, Utah to ring in the New Year, Tarek confirmed that he had remained in Southern California with his kids, daughter Taylor Reese, 7, and son Brayden James, 1.

Weeks after Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced they had parted ways in early 2016, Tarek took to Instagram where he shared a photo collage of himself and his children, including his niece Malia, at the beach.

In the caption of the photo, Tarek told fans, “I’ve learned that every second with them must be appreciated!! They complete me and make we want to be the best Dad possible and savor every moment I get with them..”

Tarek also posted a clip on Instagram, which featured a number of photos of himself and his kids, and another picture of his daughter sleeping on New Year’s Day. “Me and my date almost made it to New Years!! She fell asleep on my shoulder and I had to walk a mile with her!!!” he captioned the photo, adding that the celebration was the best of his life.

As Tarek El Moussa and his kids rang in the New Year together, his estranged wife Christina was spending time with friends, including the daughter of her alleged new boyfriend, Gary Anderson, in Utah.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced they have been separated since May in a statement this past December. The couple had been married for 7 years.

“We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life,” Tarek and Christina El Moussa told People Magazine in a statement. “We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward.”

While many believed Tarek and Christina El Moussa could ultimately reconcile, that doesn’t appear to be the case. In addition to rumors regarding Tarek’s short-lived romance with his kids’ former nanny and Christina’s alleged relationship with Gary Anderson, TMZ recently revealed that Christina is 100 percent done with Tarek.

According to sources close to Christina, there’s no chance that she will take her estranged husband back because she’s turned the page fully. Although she and Tarek will remain friendly for the sake of their kids, their relationship will not amount to anything more. As for Christina’s alleged romance with Anderson, the sources said she was still dating the contractor, but even if she had moved on from their rumored romance, she would not be on board with a reunion with Tarek.

In their December 2016 statement to People Magazine, Tarek and Christina El Moussa revealed that they were continuing to work together, despite their split.

“We plan to continue our professional life together by being professional, by doing our jobs well, by being prepared and by working hard,” the couple explained.

As the magazine said at the time, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are currently filming scenes for their HGTV series and also planning to release a book, Flip Your Life, in March. As for their potential divorce, the television stars don’t have any plans to officially file quite yet. Instead, they are staying focused on their children.

“The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids. We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that,” Tarek and Christina El Moussa added in their statement.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7, which airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]