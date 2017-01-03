Kylie Jenner, Kendall, & Kim Kardashian New Pics Heat Instagram Amid ‘Boob Job’ & Butt Rumors

Thanks to Instagram, keeping up with the Kardashians and Jenners doesn’t require a TV set. Kylie Jenner, joined by sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, has been steaming up social media platforms with her hottest photos yet, and all three flaunted their sleek physiques as they bid farewell to 2016 and got ready to sizzle in 2017. But amid that heat comes a new flood of plastic surgery speculation, ranging from butt implants to “boob jobs.”

Kylie Jenner gave fans her final bathroom selfie of 2016, reported People magazine. Jenner, 19, flaunted her assets in a green velvet bra top and underwear as she informed her fans that it was her “last bathroom selfie of the year.”

In addition, Jenner offered her Instagram followers a collage of her “best nine” pictures.

1 Billy ???? Thanks for all the love this year ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:56pm PST

Not shown in those photos, however, were all the rumors about Kylie having butt and breast implants. Jenner’s pictures last month resulted in a flood of new speculation that she had a “boob job,” reported Us Weekly.

Noting that it might be “camera angle or padding,” the media outlet stated that the photos made it seem that “Kylie Jenner’s breasts grew overnight,” causing rumors once more.

“[Kylie Jenner] has sparked boob job rumors once again by showcasing her ample assets in a series of Instagram shots.”

While some fans questioned the size of Kylie’s breasts, others scolded her.

“What are thooooooose?” asked one of Jenner’s fans.

“She doesn’t even get tired of doing boob jobs. How much more big do you want it to be!!” commented another follower.

Kylie also has been faced with allegations that she had a nose and chin job. In addition, a new photo showing Jenner posing in jeans has generated claims ranging from butt implants to Photoshop.

Kylie also shared the derriere-featured image on Instagram, to which her fans promptly responded with questions about how her rear seemingly got larger overnight, noted Mashable.

“Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans. Get them at FashionNova.com #ad,” wrote Jenner.

Although Kylie has admitted to having lip injections and using padded Spanx, she didn’t respond to the questions about her bigger butt in the photos. Fans debated on Twitter about whether it was Photoshop or surgery.

“What a butt… Photoshop?????” tweeted one person.

“more like surgery – which she constantly denies. Giving off a fakeness as real to impressionable girls,” responded another.

One person not hesitating to voice his views on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters’ famous rears is Andy Cohen. The talk show host “totally slammed the Kardashian sisters” when it comes to the important question of whether their butts are fake or real, reported Hollywood Life.

“I think they all have had butt implants probably.”

When it comes to which sister is most famed for her derriere, it’s probably Kim. Kardashian just provided her fans with an intimate look at how she gets butt makeup applied, reported People. Her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic offered up photos of how Kim gets glamorous, complete with body makeup on her behind.

“You thought I only worked on the face?” teased Dedivanovic in the caption for one of his TMI Instagram images.

Mario carefully evened out Kardashian’s skin tone on her bottom half, while her poses for the photos looked increasingly risque. You can view one of the NSFW photos here.

While Kim’s photos are all about that famous derriere and Kylie’s pictures often focus on her breasts, their sister Kendall Jenner chose once again a “free the nipple” newsworthy pose. Kendall steamed up Instagram with a new photo “that covertly frees the nipple, piercing and all,” pointed out Maxim.

Jenner’s new photos join others on her Instagram account that show the rising supermodel in various states of undress. However, Kendall succeeded in keeping her sexy clothes on in her photo welcoming the New Year.

???? A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

Kendall Jenner also recently was faced with plastic surgery rumors after she “debuted a seemingly plumper pout,” reported Hollywood Life.

Kendall looked noticeably like Kylie during a recent Facebook live Q&A session. But while fans gossiped about the possibility that the supermodel, 21, had some sort of surgery, “she’s not worried,” a source told the media outlet. Moreover, Kylie headed to social media to set the record straight.

“You guys, Kendall let me over-line her lips today with lip liner and everyone thinks she got lip injections,” explained Kylie.

