Watch Soulja Boy And Chris Brown Beef Over A Karrueche Tran Instagram Picture

Soulja Boy alleges that Chris Brown called him and made threats because the “Crank That” rapper liked an Instagram picture of his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. She ended the relationship over a year ago when Chris Brown had a child with another woman, Nia Guzman. The “Grass Ain’t Greener”singer has since tried to win her back to no avail.

Soulja Boy tweeted that Chris Brown called him and threatened to fight him over liking a picture of Tran, which you can view below. It seems like this is the origin of their beef as the two artist are not known to have had a feud in the past.

This is what got #ChrisBrown heated #Roommates! ???? #SouljaBoy A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Chris Brown seems to confirm the phone call was made when he refers to Soulja Boy as a snitch in a video and states that the rapper is just looking for attention.

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown responds to #SouljaBoy (view previous post) A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:06am PST

Soulja Boy taunts Brown about his 2009 domestic violence case against ex-girlfriend and Barbadian singer Rihanna. In the profanity-laced rant, Soulja Boy accepts Brown’s challenge to a fight and threatens the singer with violence. He claims Breezy is no longer welcome in the hood and goes on to brag about an alleged shooting that has spawned the Soulja Boy Challenge, in which people mock Soulja’s eccentric account of the home invasion incident.

#PressPlay: #SouljaBoy vs #ChrisBrown A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:09am PST

“Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this ni**a a bi**h,” Soulja Boy stated on Twitter, before accusing the singer of having a drug habit.

“Aye @chrisbrown pull up ni**a I’ll knock yo Bi**h A** out stop snorting so much coke ni**a,” he went on to claim “Fruits,” which is a reference to the renowned L.A. Bloods gang, Fruit Town Piru.

Oop! It's the second day of the new year! #SouljaBoy #ChrisBrown A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Chris Brown also claims to represent this Los Angeles gang, despite coming from Virginia and releasing his first multi-platinum single at the age of 16. Soulja Boy also found success at a young age when he wrote and produced number hit “Crank That” at the age of 17.

Soulja Boy has made many inflammatory statements over the past few months. He claimed to own a house that TMZ reported was rented on Airbnb. He also started a feud with Migos member Quavo and threatened the rapper with a draco.

Call it a DUB! A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:43am PST

Both Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have made numerous threats over the internet in the past, and it is unclear whether the artist will take their beef offline.

In an interview with DJ Vlad, Soulja Boy gave his version of an alleged home invasion attempt that ended with the rapper taking on about five robbers.

One ni**a run to the front door. I hop out, I start shooting, shot the ni**a,” he said. “Shot his a**. All the ni**as run out the door. This ni**a on the floor. [I] walk up to this ni**a, take his mask off his head. Looked at, saw who it was. I’m like, ‘Damn.’ Shot his a** again. He screaming and s**t. I shut the door.”

The police report of the incident does not confirm Soulja Boy’s claim, and the alleged victim of the shooting claims that he slapped the rapper with an open hand twice before the shooting began. The alleged victim also stated that he was alone when Soulja shot him and he was hit five times.

Karrueche Tran has stated that she is ready to move on from Chris Brown. However, the singer has recently revealed that he misses her. It doesn’t seem like the former lovebirds are getting together and Chris now has beef with Soulja Boy.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]