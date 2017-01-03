Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Set To Make A Comeback With Paulina Rubio, Is A New Album Coming Soon?

Selena Gomez has reportedly recorded a new song with singer Paulina Rubio.

Although it is unclear when the 24-year-old teamed up with her fellow songstress, Rubio recently named Selena Gomez while chatting with Vanidades magazine about the upcoming collaborations on her 2017 album.

“My new album is like another member of the team, or the family. It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable,” Rubio explained to the magazine, via a report by RTT News on January 1.

Selena Gomez has reportedly also been in the studio working on her own new music. As a report by The Silver Times revealed on January 2, Selena Gomez recently teamed up with her friend and contributor Justin Tranter, who worked with Gomez on “Good For You” and “Hands To Myself,” on potentially upcoming songs.

Selena Gomez teased fans of her new album last summer as she tended to her “Revival World Tour,” but after canceling the tour in August and reportedly proceeding to check into rehab for mental health concerns, the compilation was put on the back burner.

As Us Weekly revealed to readers in October, Selena Gomez entered a treatment facility in Tennessee after confirming struggles with anxiety, panic attacks and depression weeks prior.

“[Selena Gomez] is dealing with lupus, but this break is to focus on her mental health,” a source close to the singer explained at the time. “She can go to a very dark place.”

As for her music, the source claimed at the time that Selena Gomez was no longer working.

“[Selena Gomez] was supposed to be recording, but she hasn’t told anyone when she’ll be back in studio,” an industry source revealed.

Prior to reportedly entering treatment, Selena Gomez had shared a couple of photos on Twitter and Instagram which featured comments about her upcoming music. However, Selena Gomez has not yet revealed when her new music will be released. Instead, she is currently keeping a low profile and rarely posts updates to her fans and followers.

Although Selena Gomez has stayed mum on a potential release date for her upcoming album, a report by Ultimate Music at the end of last year claimed the compilation would likely be released sometime this year. The outlet also revealed that Selena Gomez has already worked with Jonas Jeberg and The Futuristics. In fact, just one month ago, The Futuristics shared a photo of themselves and Selena Gomez on Instagram and in the caption, they wrote, “Last night was extra spicy.”

Selena Gomez re-entered the spotlight in November when she attended last year’s American Music Awards in Los Angeles and during the show, she opened up about her struggles during her acceptance speech for the Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock award and brought Lady Gaga to tears.

“I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down,” she said, according to a report by BBC News. “But I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. I had to stop, because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside.”

“All I can say is I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every day with people that I love… I have to say thank you so much to my fans, because you guys are so damn loyal, and I don’t know what I did to deserve you,” Selena Gomez continued. “But if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]