Tamar Braxton & Adrienne Bailon Feud: Adrienne Hits Back After Tamar Calls Her A Liar

After Tamar Braxton appeared to call out her former The Real co-hosts as liars last month, Adrienne Bailon now appears to be hitting back at Tamar’s latest shade.

Just days after Braxton took to Instagram to hint that her former friends and co-hosts, including Adrienne, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Loni Love, knew about her firing from The Real, Bailon now appears to be hitting back at Tamar and confirming that their friendship is officially over.

Fans took to Twitter shortly after Braxton appeared to throw some serious shade to confirm that Bailon has now unfollowed her former friend on Instagram shortly after Tamar appeared to expose The Real ladies by alleging that they were aware that she would be fired from the show back in March and then lied about being unaware that she was being let go.

Twitter user @soforreal29 confirmed that Bailon no longer follows Braxton on Instagram, tweeting out on January 2, “Adrienne finally unfollowed Tamar, I guess there is no reconciliation for 2017” alongside a sad face emoji, around five months after Tamar clicked the unfollow button for Adrienne.

Other fans then chimed in on what appeared to be the confirmation that there’s no hope for Adrienne and Tamar to reconcile their once close friendship, admitting that they were “sad” that it appears there’s little chance of Bailon and Braxton ever being friendly again, despite the twosome become fast friends while co-hosting The Real.

“This made me sadder than I thought it was going to. Wow,” @TrendyRauhl tweeted of the latest development in Adrienne and Tamar’s long standing feud, while @n****god12 simply wrote in reply, “Wow.”

While Adrienne has not commented on her decision to finally click the unfollow button for Tamar, though she does notably still follow Braxton on Twitter, her decision to unfollow her former best friend comes as Bailon took to the social media site to post a cryptic message which some fans claimed could have been aimed at Tamar.

Bailon posted a message of prayer to Instagram on January 2 in which she seemingly alluded to her feud with Braxton, which plagued much of her 2016 and saw things get so tense between the once close friends that Tamar was reportedly not invited to Adrienne’s wedding with husband Israel Houghton in November.

Simply captioning the image “2017” with a heart emoji, Adrienne’s post read as follows.

“Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.

The courage to change the things I can.

And the wisdom to know the difference.”

While Adrienne Bailon did not allude to the message being about her feud with Tamar Braxton, despite the inspirational message coming just days after Braxton seriously slammed her and her The Real co-stars, fans were quick to claim in the comments section that Adrienne could have been referring to her former friend’s recent shade as their feud continued.

“Why every girl ‘group’ you’ve been in somebody always leaving the group like when Naturi ‘left’ 3lw or when Raven ‘left’ Cheetah Girls or when Tamar ‘left’ The Real. Like dang,” Instagram user @mina.melanin__ wrote alongside Adrienne’s photo, seemingly hinting that Bailon’s post could be about her longstanding feud with Tamar.

Notably, Adrienne’s prayer post comes just days after Braxton used the social media site to seriously call out her former The Real co-stars, who now host the daytime talk show without her, confirming that their nasty feud is still on by alleging that Bailon, Mowry-Housley, Love and Mai lied when they claimed they did not know about her firing.

Tamar made the pretty serious accusations while replying to a post from The Shade Room on December 23, in which the news outlet asked followers to comment on the post and “name one lie you fell for this year.”

Braxton then unleashed a whole lot of shade in the comments section, seemingly calling out Adrienne, Loni, Jeannie and Tamera by claiming they repeatedly lied to her and the show’s fans by claiming that they were unaware that she would be fired and for stating in multiple interviews that they had reached out to Braxton in the wake of her firing.

“Hell I have so many,” Tamar wrote in reply, before listing a number of lies she claimed she fell for in 2016 amid her feud with her former friends, which Braxton claimed included, “I didn’t know anything,” “It doesn’t matter, we’ll always be friends,” “We tried to reach out to her but she won’t call us back,” and “I just got word that she doesn’t want us to talk about her.”

Braxton then continued to throw what appeared to be even more shade at her former co-stars, though she did not mention them or The Real by name, adding that other lies she heard in 2016 were “We had NO idea” and “I’m shocked.”

Notably, Tamar’s apparent exposé came just days after Braxton further slammed Adrienne and her co-stars during an appearance on The T.D. Jakes Show, in which she claimed she believes she was removed from the show to “save her.”

Tamar was asked by Jakes if she would ever return as a co-host or a guest, to which Braxton hit back amid her feud with her former friends, “I would have to really pray about it and think about it. I would have to pay attention to why God removed me from that situation.”

Braxton then added that she believes God removed her from The Real “to protect [her] from them.”

