Brad Pitt Is ‘Broken’ After ‘Worst’ Christmas As Angelina Jolie And Their Kids Visit Colorado

Brad Pitt had the “worst” Christmas ever following his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

According to a new report, the 53-year-old actor had a miserable holiday season after his request to have more time with his kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, was allegedly denied at the end of last year.

“[Brad Pitt] desperately misses having his kids with him for Christmas and New Year,” an insider explained to the Mail, according to a report by The Mirror on January 1. “He’s broken down in tears so many times – he’s not ashamed to cry anymore. Brad is like a broken man.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been separated since September of this year and in the months that followed Jolie’s divorce filing, which included a request for full physical custody, the children have been living with her full-time.

According to the report, a hearing was held in regard to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody case last Wednesday and while neither attended, attorneys reportedly submitted information to their judge via email that shed more light on the ongoing situation with their children.

In one email, the attorney of Brad Pitt, Lance Spiegel, said that although his client has complied with the child therapy process, “the therapy team has ignored or disregarded issues that [Brad] has raised.”

Brad Pitt and his family have been in therapy since after his split from Jolie, which was followed by outrageous allegations of child abuse and two child abuse investigations, one by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and another by the FBI.

Once the investigations against Brad Pitt were dropped with no charges being filed, the actor’s lawyers asked his estranged wife’s legal team if she would agree to allow him more time with their children during the month of December. As the outlet explained, Brad Pitt requested his visitation take place during 30 to 60 minute monitored sessions. A short while later, Jolie reportedly rejected his request and her attorney allegedly accused Pitt and his team of ignoring the best interests of their children, which was decided by their therapists on a prior date.

At the end of last month, a therapist allegedly agreed to allow Brad Pitt to see his kids on Christmas, but Jolie wasn’t happy about it.

“[She’s] furious about this. She’s having a meltdown,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine before the holiday. “After being told that the kids were cleared to visit [Brad Pitt] at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious.”

Following Jolie’s divorce filing, in which the actress requested full physical custody, it was revealed that Brad Pitt had filed his response to the documents and requested joint custody of their kids.

“[Brad Pitt] filed papers this week wanting everything sealed and attacking Angelina for making details of their battle public, claiming it would hurt the children. One of those details was Angelina naming the therapists who are treating the children. But this is a big victory for Brad as Angelina didn’t even want the kids to see him on Christmas,” the insider added.

After Brad Pitt visited with his children on Christmas, Jolie and the kids traveled to Colorado for the New Year and on Sunday, they were seen grabbing an ice cream in Crested Butte. In photos shared by the Daily Mail on January 2, Angelina Jolie was seen holding the hand of Vivienne, her youngest biological daughter with Brad Pitt, as her other biological children, Knox and Shiloh, walked beside her.

