13 Amazing Facts About John Cena

Loved or hated, John Cena is without a doubt the most respected, and by far the most popular, superstar on the WWE roster. Although spending most of his time in the lime light there are some amazing facts about John Cena that don’t grab as much public attention as his in-ring abilities do. Since making his debut in the WWE back in 2002 against Kurt Angle on an episode of SmackDown, John Cena has been at the pinnacle of the sports entertainment summit. Let’s get into some of those amazing, and little known, facts about John Cena.

His Rap Album Reached No. 15 On The U.S. Billboard Chart

John Cena recorded a rap album, entitled “You Can’t See Me,” with his cousin, Tha Trademarc which was released back in 2005. The record sold over 143,000 copies in its first week, and debuted at No.15 on the Billboard 200.

He Is Of Italian And French-Canadian Descent

You have read correctly. John’s father, John Cena Sr. is of Italian descent, while his mother, Carol Lupien, is of English and French-Canadian descent.

He Was An All-American Division III Center

It’s not hard to guess from his physical stature that during his college years John Cena was a star football center. His merchandise is often branded with his college number, 54, as can be seen on his chain gang jersey.

He Started Off As A Bodybuilder

Judging from his “god-like” physique it’s not hard to imagine John Cena as a bodybuilder. Funny enough that is where he started his career in the world of sports and fitness, and to this day he maintains those rigorous dietary and workout routines.

He Was Originally Known As “The Prototype”

When Cena started training as a professional wrestler back in 1999, he wrestled under the name “The Prototype.” His character was said to be semi-robotic due to his size.

He Collects Classic American Muscle Cars

His collection includes a 1971 Ford Torino GT, a 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator, a 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge, a 1966 Dodge Charger, and a 1970 Plymouth Superbird.

“They always look at the car, and that’s why I dig that era, the designs were so crazy.”

He Married his High-School Sweetheart

After being together for 12 years John Cena and his high-school sweetheart, Elizabeth Huberdeau, decided to call it quits, splitting midway through 2012.

He Is Left-Handed

This amazing fact about WWE‘s John Cena groups him with only 11 percent of Americans that share the fact that he is left-handed.

Most WrestleMania Title Wins – Four

John Cena is the only wrestler in history to have won four World Heavyweight Titles at a WrestleMania event, surpassing the three titles won by each The Undertaker, Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan.

His Career Has Outlasted That Of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold And The Rock

It is a truly amazing fact that John Cena has lasted longer in the WWE than many other main stream superstars. It is an interesting fact that he has been wrestling at the top level if the WWE for more than 16 years.

Has Granted Over 500 Wishes Through The Make-A-Wish Foundation

It is simply amazing to find that John Cena has granted over 500 wishes to terminally ill children through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the most in the foundations history.

He Has Won Wrestler Of The Year Twice, And The Star Match Award Five Times

John has won the “Wrestler of the Year Award” twice, in both 2007 and 2010, as well as winning the “Star Match Award” on five separate occasions, aiding his credibility and cementing his amazing legacy in the WWE.

He Was The WWE Ironman Of 2006 With 182 Matches

In 2006 John Cena was awarded the Ironman title for his super impressive 182 matches, which included a victory over Triple H, to earn him the Ironman title.

Even though it may seem hard to keep his private life private, this list of amazing facts about John Cena is proof that there is always more than meets the eye, especially for one of the most popular athletes and public figures on the planet today.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]