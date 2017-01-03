‘Celebrity Apprentice’: Vince Neil Clashes With Boy George, But They Make Beautiful Music Together

Vince Neil has found an unlikely musical partner, and it’s all for a good cause. Neil, the longtime frontman for ’80s hard rock band Motley Crue, teamed up with fellow ’80s superstar Boy George to write and record a jingle for Trident’s “Cherish Your Teeth” campaign as one of the tasks on the season premiere of The New Celebrity Apprentice. And while the musical portion of the collaboration turned out “really good,” according to Vince, the duo had a disagreement over drinking.

On the premiere episode of the star-studded NBC reality show, Vince Neil brought wine to the recording studio, which was a big no-no as far as the Culture Club singer was concerned. George revealed that he’s a recovering addict and does not “need to be in the room with someone drinking alcohol.”

“It’s just not a good look for me,” George said. “I’m not happy about it at all.”

But Vince Neil defended the decision to drink during the day—as long as it’s in moderation. The rocker said he loves to have “a couple of glasses of wine while I work” and that it helps him to “relax a little bit.”

“If I’m laying on the floor with a bottle of vodka, then there’s a problem,” Vince said.

Boy George later called Vince Neil out in the boardroom in front of new Celebrity Apprentice boss Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“You know, cocktails in the afternoon is a bit Jacqueline Susann for me, I just didn’t want to be around that,” George said.

But Vince Neil said drinking helps to get his creative juices flowing, and he reminded the “Karma Chameleon” singer that his sobriety isn’t the rest of the cast’s issue.

“Having a glass of wine while you’re working is the way I’ve always worked in the studio,” Vince explained.

“It doesn’t hamper anything at all. To me, it makes it a little more creative. It’s just a couple of glasses of wine. And you can’t put your sobriety on everybody else… If you choose not to drink, don’t drink. But I’m way over 21. And I think, what I contributed to the song was… the song.”

Vince Neil has a controversial history with alcohol. In 1985, the rocker was convicted of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence after he was the driver in a car accident that killed his good friend, Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley, and seriously injured two passengers in the other car. According to the Los Angeles Times, Neil served part of a 30-day jail sentence, received five years of probation, and was ordered to pay $2.6 million in restitution and perform 200 hours of community service after the fatal crash.

Vince Neil and Boy George may have clashed over alcohol etiquette during their Celebrity Apprentice task, but in the end, their all-male team won the music video challenge. Ahead of the Celebrity Apprentice premiere, Neil, who is competing on the show for the non-profit Keep Memory Alive, told Billboard that he formed a friendship with Boy George despite their many differences.

“He’s a different sort,” Neil said of the singer. “We had our times together. For music fans, one of the tasks is [we] do a song together. It actually turned out really good.”

In addition to Vince Neil and Boy George, the New Celebrity Apprentice features Laila Ali, Eric Dickerson, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Matt Iseman, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams and Ricky Williams. Carrie Keegan and Carnie Wilson were both eliminated in the premiere episode.

Take a look at the video below to see Vince Neil butting heads with his cast mate on The New Celebrity Apprentice.

