Madonna Vs. Mariah Carey: Which Diva Handled Performance Disaster Better?

Madonna and Mariah Carey have a lot in common. They have both sold millions of records. They have crazy fans. Unfortunately, they have also had recent performances that have not gone as planned.

As the Inquisitr reported almost two years ago, Madonna was earning excellent reviews for her album Rebel Heart from the British press. She then arrived in Britain and rehearsed several hours for her “comeback” performance at the Brit Awards on February 25, 2015. When Madonna’s performance started, the audience looked on in awe. Many were even standing. But they couldn’t prepare for what happened after Madonna sang the first couple of lines.

Madonna looked confused as she was desperately trying to untie her cape. Too late. When her dancers tried to pull the cape off, they pulled both Madonna and the cape with them. It looked quite painful. But Madonna got back up, and even though her voice was shaking, the Queen of Pop continued singing and dancing as the audience looked on in disbelief.

If you were watching this at home, you probably were thinking that Madonna should have stopped the performance to get checked out. In any case, Madonna finished the performance with some sleek dance moves. However, when she smiled at the end, one could tell the smile was forced. Many praised Madonna for finishing the performance, but she couldn’t help become the butt of jokes on Twitter.

Considering the backing dancers looked like wildebeest Madonna's fall looked like the death of Moufassa — ecstatic human #986a (@badongism) February 26, 2015

Madonna fall actually publicity stunt to announce newer, hipper Life Alert ad campaign. @absrdNEWS pic.twitter.com/CLbJQu05PU — NeckbeardTheTerrible (@scgyles) February 26, 2015

According to the Telegraph, Madonna said she got whiplash from the fall. She also described her general feelings towards the performance.

“Filming an interview for The Jonathan Ross Show, the 56-year-old star admitted she hadn’t watched the footage and didn’t want to see it. ‘I like to be amazing, I rehearse and rehearse so when I do a show it is effortless and I create magic. I did the opposite, I actually created a horror show.'”

Madonna admitted that her doctors also thought she could have suffered a concussion. However, perhaps the Queen of Pop takes pride in the fact that she didn’t back down from the performance. After all, it is uploaded on her Vevo account. She pretty much ended up “owning” the event without blaming others.

The same can’t be said about Mariah Carey, whose recent New Year’s Eve performance has been described as one that nightmares are made of. The New York Times has summarized the event.

“Mariah Carey suffered through a performance train wreck in Times Square on New Year’s Eve as malfunctions left her at a loss vocally during her hit song ‘Emotions,’ struggling to reach notes and to sync the lyrics and music.”

Things took an even worse turn when Carey tried to pretend to sing “We Belong Together,” even though it was clear that she was miming to a backup track. When Mariah stopped singing, the vocals were still soaring. Carey ended up walking off stage.

While Madonna ended up admitting that she made a mistake in her performance by tying the bow on her cape too tight, Mariah blamed Dick Clark Productions for “purposely sabotaging” her performance. However, Dick Clark productions, according to USA Today, says those claims are ridiculous. According to Entertainment Tonight, Carey also chastised host Ryan Seacrest for not supporting her. The whole fiasco has turned into one of the biggest PR disasters in entertainment history.

Who do you think handled their performance snafu better — Madonna or Mariah? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole and Theo Wargo/Getty Images]