Bruce Springsteen Disgusted With Trump During His Political Campaign, Now That He Has Won, He Is Afraid For America

Bruce Springsteen is scared about what a Trump presidency brings to America, CNN is reporting.

The rock music icon has made it no secret of his disregard for Donald Trump’s political message when he campaigned for Hillary Clinton. But after Donald Trump’s stunning loss at the polls, the 67-year-old rocker spoke for the first time on an episode of WTF With Marc Maronand had some illuminating things to say.

In the hour-long interview, the New Jersey rocker revealed his disgust when Trump was preaching intolerance and bigotry during his political campaign. Springsteen said he had been left with a sense of dread now that Trump had won the race to the White House. According to him, the president-elect lacks the experience and expertise to lead the United States of America.

“I’ve felt disgust before, but never the kind of fear that you feel now. It’s as simple as the fear of, is someone simply competent enough to do this particular job? Forget about where they are ideologically. Do they simply have the pure competence to be put in the position of such responsibility?”

The musician who has sold more than 120 million records worldwide believes the “blue-collar billionaire” conned his voters. He argued that the policies Trump were proposing were “lies that can’t occur” and posed a serious threat to the future of the county. The 67-year-old musician said Trump manipulated the worst aspects of society to win the presidential race. He revealed the businessman in a bid to realize his political ambition planted the seeds of racism, intolerance as well as bigotry and now that he had won, he was powerless to stop it.

“Racism, bigotry, intolerance-when you let those things out of the bottle, they don’t go back in the bottle that easily. If they go back at all…people are feeling that they have license to speak and behave in ways that previously were considered un-American, and are un-American.”

Bruce Springsteen who has won 20 Grammy awards in a hugely successful career said Trump’s cabinet picks also left much to be desired. The singer and songwriter whose music is massively popular among working class Americans highlighted that Trump resonated with many Americans with his claim that he would bring jobs back and revive ailing industries, even though he refused to dig deep and reveal how he would do it.

The Born in the USA singer brought up his belief that all of Trump’s promises were nothing but lies to tap into the psyche of Americans. He said Trump used the fear factor of ISIS to promote Islamphobia and used the wall between the United States and Mexico to promote “white nationalism”. In an interview in the Rolling Stone, the rock star said people found the 70-year-old politician appealing because he claimed he was different from the norm and offered abrasive and unapologetic answers to complex questions.

“These are very powerful and simple ideas. They’re lies, they can’t occur. But if you’ve struggled for the past 30 or 40 years, and this has been the theme of much of my creative life for all those years, if someone comes along and offers you something else…it’s a compelling choice.”

The 67-year-old says he has not giving up altogether on his country, adding that he would continue to play his part towards ensuring that America remained a great country. Springsteen has never minced his words when it came to Trump. In October last year, he called him a “flagrant, toxic narcissist” who wanted to destroy American democracy if he lost the elections. Later in the month, he called him a “moron” for fanning the flames of “white nationalism”

