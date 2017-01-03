WWE News: Real Reason Why Shawn Michaels Is Appearing On ‘Raw’ Next Week

No matter what the WWE Universe collectively says, there is a reason for everything that appears on WWE television. That’s obvious, but it’s not always as simple as selling a PPV. It’s become a rarity for a WWE Hall of Famer or a legend to appear on WWE television without intending to promote something to the WWE Universe. Of course, it’s just business. However, there is always an additional reason for an appearance.

WWE has the Royal Rumble PPV coming up at the end of January, which is taking place in San Antonio’s Alamodome. The event is expected to be one of the biggest WWE PPVs in the company’s history, so WWE officials are pulling out the big guns to promote it and make the PPV as memorable as possible. Next week on Monday Night Raw, both The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are confirmed to appear on the show.

With Wrestlemania just around the corner, it’s only a matter of time before The Undertaker’s match for the event and opponent are revealed. However, The Undertaker’s appearance on Raw next week will not only help promote the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, but he’s expected to announce his spot in the Royal Rumble match. On the other hand, Shawn Michaels will be returning to WWE television for a very different reason.

First and foremost, The Heartbreak Kid hasn’t wrestled a match in seven years. That is a long absence from the ring, so Shawn Michaels won’t be returning to the squared circle and his appearance on Raw next week isn’t to come out of retirement. WWE officially announced his return during last night’s edition of Raw, but his return to WWE television is being planned to kill two birds with one stone like only HBK can do.

According to a new report, Shawn Michaels getting involved in the promotion of the WWE Royal Rumble is obvious. The PPV is being held in San Antonio, and HBK is notoriously from the city, so another appearance from him during the show is imminent. In fact, it’s been reported that WWE officials have big plans for him at the event. However, he’ll also be appearing on Raw next week to promote his new movie that drops soon.

WWE Studios is releasing The Resurrection of Gavin Stone on January 20, so WWE officials and HBK are looking to promote the movie as much as possible over the next few weeks, which will include the latter appearing on Raw next week. As of this writing, it hasn’t been revealed what the creative plans are for him to fit him onto Raw while promoting both the upcoming new film and the WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

The WWE Universe will always welcome Shawn Michaels back to WWE programming. His popularity inside a ring hasn’t faded away over the past few years, and a little bit of cross promotion is expected for a former WWE Superstar. Frankly, a WWE Hall of Famer continuing to work with the company for projects outside of WWE isn’t going to hurt, especially considering HBK’s recent work at the WWE Performance Center.

It’s possible WWE may also use Shawn’s appearance on Raw to reveal an angle for the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. He’s very likely to appear at the event even if it’s just for a backstage appearance or something simple, but WWE may be thinking of something much bigger for him considering the PPV is in San Antonio.

Shawn Michaels is also extremely good at keeping his segments short and to the point, so he’ll promote all the things he needs to, WWE will get the exposure they want for the WWE Royal Rumble and the new film from WWE Studios, and the WWE Universe will have fun. By the end of Raw next week, everyone wins.

[Featured Image by WWE]