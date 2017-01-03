Richard ‘Mack’ Machowicz Of ‘Future Weapons’ Dies After Battle With Cancer

In shocking news today, Richard “Mack” Machowicz has passed away after a long battle with cancer that started in 2015. The news is just slowly coming out, but his good friend Craig “Sawman” Sawyer confirmed the news on Facebook today. He revealed this news along with a post about his friend Richard “Mack” Machowicz. There were a lot of rumors flying that Richard “Mack” Machowicz had passed away and then it was finally confirmed.

Here is what Craig “Sawman” Sawyer said today on Facebook about the loss of his good friend Richard “Mack” Machowicz.

“I’m saddened to share that we lost friend and teammate, Richard Machowicz, to his brave fight with cancer. “His private messages and phone conversations have remained strong and inspiring throughout. An amazing man in so many ways… His strength of character and integrity were outstanding. “May God rest ‘Mack’ in his loving embrace and comfort his family through this difficult time. “See you on the other side, brother. Honored to have known you.”

Richard “Mack” Machowicz was a fan favorite on the shows Deadliest Warrior and also Future Weapons. Richard was the host of Future Weapons on Discovery. He spent 10 years as a U.S. Navy Seal before all of his time on television. Richard was loved by many and was on various shows over the years.

Sad news, Richard "Mack" Machowicz Former Navy SEAL and host of Future Weaoons on Militsry and Discovdry Channel has passed away. #HOOYAH pic.twitter.com/PufSDD666P — Drew Rowan (@Drowan35) January 3, 2017

There is not a lot of information about his fight with cancer being revealed at this time. A Facebook post shares that on December 29, 2016, Richard “Mack” Machowicz was in need of prayers. At this time, it was revealed that “Mack” was moved into hospice care. He was already unable to receive visitors. Richard “Mack” Machowicz was fighting stage four brain cancer before he finally lost the battle this week.

Richard "Mack" Machowicz has passed away due to cancer. As Don Shipley said "Macks the kind of guy who deserves two lifetimes" Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/HSqvAasYVK — Navy SEAL Frog Men (@NavySEALfrogmen) January 3, 2017

Craig “Sawman” Sawyer actually shared about Richard “Mack” Machowicz being diagnosed with cancer back in October of 2015. He posted a long post explaining it along with a picture of himself with his good friend. At the time, Richard had been diagnosed with stage four cancer, and he lived for over a year after that was revealed. He shared that “Mack” even had his own radio show at one time on top of all of the great television shows that he was involved with over the years.

Richard “Mack” Machowicz hasn’t actually been posting on his Facebook for a while now. His last big post that is public was in 2013. This was a few years before his battle with brain cancer started. Here is what Richard “Mack” Machowicz had to say at that time on his Facebook.

“Hello all! I’ve been out of the FB loop for a long while… I pray that you all are heathy and happy. I am looking forward to getting a bit back into the FB grove as I am moving a few projects toward completion. Please know that I am incredibly grateful to have all of your kindness and support in my life and thanks for your extended patience with my lack of availability. Much L& R, Mack”

What was your favorite show to watch Richard “Mack” Machowicz on? Over the years, Richard could be seen on various shows. Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts and what show you enjoyed watching him on the most. Richard “Mack” Machowicz is being mourned by many and prayers are with his family during this hard time.

[Featured Image By Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]