Bradley Cooper And ‘Pregnant’ Girlfriend Irina Shayk Split Up For New Year’s Eve, Model Posts Instagram Photo Of Russia

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are one of the fastest rising power couple in Hollywood. They only have been together for a little less than two years, but their career achievements, combined with their desire to create a family, has made them the most anticipated parents on the west coast. With Irina Shayk now pregnant, but still working hard, it looks like the two may face a tricky way to split their time in 2017.

The 41-year-old actor and soon-to-be 31-year-old model were together to celebrate Christmas. They were seen near Los Angeles, planning to spend the holidays quietly. Just days before the big holiday, Irina was seen pampering herself, getting manicure and hair done.

“The 30-year-old pregnant model kept her bump hidden under an over-sized bomber jacket while out and about on Friday (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif,” reported Just Jared. “Irina first made a stop to get her hair done at Benjamin Salon and then left with her friend and hair colorist Shah Karegar. The duo then stopped by a nail salon for some additional pampering.”

Now that she is an expectant mother, she also treated herself to a nice, rich Yule log cake on December 25th.

The Hangover actor indeed treated his pregnant girlfriend this holiday season. He whisked her off to a “private ranch” on the west coast, away from the showy, bustling crowds that were clubbing in Los Angeles for the New Year’s eve.

“Amid mounting rumors that they’re expecting a baby, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spent a cozy Christmas together in LA,” reported Page Six. “The day after the holiday the pair were spotted driving through the city in the “American Sniper” star’s Mercedes G-Wagen on the way to a countryside retreat at a private ranch outside of LA.”

But it looks like work and other commitments took Irina away for the New Year’s eve celebrations. She uploaded a picture of Russia on her Instagram, showing that she had to pull herself away from the warmth of California to kick off 2017.

That doesn’t mean that Bradley is feeling melancholic. He also kicked into high gear on the first day of the new year by sticking to his exercise regime.

“Bradley Cooper is starting off the new year strong,” reports Just Jared. “The 41-year-old actor was spotted on an early morning jog on Sunday (January 1) around his neighborhood in Santa Monica, Calif.”

The Oscar-nominated actor has a big year coming up. Not only is he continuing to work on A Star is Born with Lady Gaga, but he also has been cast in other movie projects that will push him closer to the ever-elusive Academy Award.

On top of all that, he may become a father in the new year, meaning that he has to keep himself healthy and ready to start bearing way more responsibilities.

“Irina and Bradley are so excited to be parents,” an E! News source said. “They have already picked a few names they like. They know the sex but are still deciding between some names.”

Not only is he mentally preparing himself to become a father, but also a husband. Before 2016 was out, Irina Shayk was spotted running errands with a huge rock on her left ring finger.

“On Wednesday, Irina Shayk was spotted leaving Bradley Cooper’s house in El Lay with her baby bump AND her gorgeous emerald-and-diamond ring,” according to Perez Hilton.

Seeing how she has never been spotted wearing big rings on her day off, this has introduced the idea of marriage of the Hollywood couple in the fans’ minds.

