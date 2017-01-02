WWE Rumors: Three Matches Set In Stone For WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania 33 will take place on April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. While the date, location, and venue are set in stone, the match card is far from finalized.

According to FOX Sports, there are three matches that are reportedly “locked in.” Big Show will be taking on Shaquille O’Neal, Seth Rollins will face Triple H, and Bill Goldberg will have a rematch with Brock Lesnar after defeating the “Beast Incarnate” at Survivor Series in November.

The Big Show vs. Shaq match shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone as the groundwork for the match was laid as far back as WrestleMania 32 when the two were both involved in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. While Baron Corbin eventually ended up with the battle royal, the idea of the Big Show facing Shaq in a singles match was born.

Big Show hitting the gym in prep for his WrestleMania 33 showdown vs. Shaq. https://t.co/2nsACCyioQ pic.twitter.com/WMdNE0Tr3M — theScore (@theScore) December 27, 2016

At the ESPYs in July, the Big Show officially challenged Shaq to a match and the former NBA player accepted. Show told Shanghai Daily, “We’ll have one heck of a match and we’ll see what’s up. We’ll give the fans a treat.”

With both guys being 44 years old, Shaq being retired, and Big Show on his way to retirement, it remains to be seen if they can actually give the fans a “treat.” That being said, many people will want to see how well Shaq can perform inside the WWE ring since it’s so far outside of his element.

As for the Triple H vs. Seth Rollins match, Rollins is still incensed with Triple H for interfering in a four-way elimination match on the August 29th edition of Monday Night Raw. Triple H came out of nowhere, and to the surprise of everyone, delivered a Pedigree to Rollins which allowed Kevin Owens to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Tonight makes 129 days since Triple H gave Owens the title on #RAW and never appeared again. Time to fill that plot hole. — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellESPN) January 3, 2017

Triple H has yet to return to WWE programming despite Seth Rollins calling him out on the December 5 edition of Raw.

Over the next three months, it will take some work by the WWE creative team to get the Rollins and Triple H feud to a boil. Rollins is currently feuding with Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens over the WWE Universal Championship and it remains to be seen how long this current feud will last.

The Lesnar vs. Goldberg rematch is an interesting one. Both men will are entered into the Royal Rumble match later this month and the fact that they are reportedly “locked in” for a rematch at WrestleMania 33 means one of two things. Either Lesnar or Goldberg will win the Royal Rumble match and the other will win the WWE Universal Championship between January and April, or the rematch will not be for the title at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg, Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal, and Triple H vs. Seth Rollins are reportedly locked in for #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/dCkMN6HmY0 — pwstream (@pwstream) December 30, 2016

With Goldberg announcing after his victory at Survivor Series that Stephanie McMahon asked him if he had one more title run in him, it seemed as if the WWE was creating a storyline where Goldberg would win the title. But if the report is true that Goldberg and Lesnar will have a rematch in April, then a lot of things would have to happen between now and then for Goldberg to win the title and face Lesnar in a retirement match.

Needless to say, the next three months should be interesting as we find out how the WWE stacks up the entire WrestleMania card.

