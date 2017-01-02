Eva Amurri Martino Confesses She’s Struggling With PTSD After Son’s Skull Fracture

After reading about Eva Amurri Martino’s experience with a night nurse, dropping her infant son, Major, on the floor, cracking his skull, it would be shocking if she didn’t have PTSD, but Martino says that she continues to relive that horrible night. At this point, Major is fine, but Eva is struggling.

Eva Amurri Martino, the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon, shares just about everything with her fans via her blog, says the Inquisitr. Last year, Martino shared all about the experience she had with a nanny hitting on her husband. Eva said that the nanny was sendingher husband sexts, suggesting that she would be available for a tryst. To his credit, Martino rejected the nanny, and she found herself without a job. The Martinos now have two children, though Eva shared her experience with a miscarriage before she got pregnant with Major.

Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri Martino left 'traumatised' after baby's… https://t.co/aMK8VEgGKz pic.twitter.com/H7ey1uRulK — 1001pts Australia (@1001ptsAU) January 3, 2017

PageSix says that it will take longer for Eva Amurri Martino to get over little Major’s accident than it took Major, who is on the mend. Evan says that she and her husband, Kyle Martino were sleeping when they heard the horrible noise.

“Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

‘Undateable’ Eva Amurri Publishes Racy Texts Sent By… – The Inquisitr

Hilary Duff Responds To Instagram Trolls Saying It’s Perverted To Kiss…

The Real Life Tragedy Featured On New Season Of ‘Call The Midwife’

‘Southern Charm’ Jennifer Snowden And Baby Ascher Home From…

The accident happened just after Thanksgiving when the family’s night nurse fell asleep holding Major. The baby was rushed to the hospital, and spent two days there.

“By the grace of all of his many angels, and every God one cares to pray to, MAJOR IS FINE. Completely fine. Though he had the fracture, some skull displacement, and bleeding, the skull did not touch his brain and the bleeding was localized.”

Eva Amurri revealed that a night nurse dropped her son & cracked his skull just after Thanksgiving: https://t.co/SKtuAuvLYq pic.twitter.com/8F5jSzo9uK — E! News (@enews) January 3, 2017

Even though Major is fine, Eva is suffering from a great deal of stress and guilt for what happened to the baby. Though the nurse was dismissed, the Martinos say that they forgive her, as it was truly an accident. Eva put her thoughts into words in her blog “Happily Eva After.”

“It’s nearly impossible for me to trust anyone but myself to take care of Major now. Hearing Major cry hard immediately triggers my memories of the moments after the accident and instigates an immediate panic attack — my heart races and tears spring to my eyes. Sometimes I get dizzy spells. I feel nauseous and overwhelmed and even small discomforts he has make me anxious. My appetite has decreased to nothing, I have a hard time getting to sleep after night time feedings, and my milk supply goes up and down depending on the stresses of the day. Any time we are near an edge or a ledge, I fear that he will fall, somehow, and be hurt again.”

Why is Eva Amurri depressed? https://t.co/GlPI7y9V4J — Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) January 3, 2017

Eva wanted to share her thoughts as a means to explain why she will be taking a break from her blog. She wants to work on her issues following the trauma, and care for Major. But Eva is optimistic that things will work out.

“I know that once I dedicate myself fully to understanding what I’m going through that I will begin to get better. Even writing this and speaking my truth today has parted the clouds a bit.”

Major was born in October, and has an older sister named Marlowe.

Do you understand Eva’s struggle? Feel free to share comments or best wishes for the Martino family and Major.

[Featured Image by Amy Graves/Getty Images]