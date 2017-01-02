David Puckett Missing: Amber Alert Issued For 6-Year-Old Colorado Boy Who Vanished On New Year’s Eve

An Amber Alert has been issued for David Puckett, a 6-year-old Colorado boy who went missing from his home on New Year’s Eve.

Although David vanished two days ago, no Amber Alert was issued when he was reported missing because authorities believe David simply wandered away from his Aurora home, which is located about 15 miles southeast of Denver.

David Puckett Missing: 6-Year-Old Boy Vanishes On New Year’s Eve, Not Dressed For Cold Winter Weather #DavidPuckett https://t.co/rt1T6RkOrm — Cia Young (@ciayoungwriter) January 2, 2017

Aurora Police stated Monday that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation agreed to issue an Amber Alert in David’s case because of the length of time he has been missing and the very cold winter weather that is expected to engulf the region, according to The Denver Channel.

The Aurora Police Department held a press conference Sunday afternoon to offer the media and the public details regarding David’s disappearance. Aurora’s Chief of Police, Nick Metz, stated that David’s parents realized he was missing at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. He further said David attends Dartmouth Elementary school in Aurora and has voluntarily left his home at least twice before, subsequently being located safe and unharmed each time. On one occasion, David was found at a local store, and another time a concerned citizen called authorities when David was spotted alone.

Metz also reiterated the notion that it appears David left his home voluntarily, and that law enforcement had found no evidence to the contrary.

Prior to the Amber Alert being issued Monday, Metz announced there had been three reverse 911 calls issued to alert around 27,000 Aurora residents about David’s case.

Metz further said that because David was reportedly not wearing clothing appropriate for very cold weather, there is great concern for his well-being. He noted that over the weekend, volunteers trained in these types of cases searched for David, Jefferson County bloodhounds were utilized, and the Aurora Police Department also obtained help from a Denver Police Department helicopter, the Arapahoe County search and rescue team, and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

@AMBERAlert for 6-yr-old David Puckett. Last seen near Olympic Park in Aurora on Sat. Black boots, green/camo pants, tan jacket. @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/4GqVk0uMMh — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) January 2, 2017

Also during Sunday’s news conference, David’s mother, Stephanie Puckett, spoke, but appeared to be so upset, she could barely contain herself. Sobbing and tearful, she stated David is a good boy and very energetic. Stephanie also emphasized David is “only 6-years-old” and that the coat he likely left the house with “is not a very thick coat.” Stephanie explained that she’s extremely worried about something happening to David due to the winter weather. She also asked that anyone who knows where David is or may see him to call police immediately. Stephanie ended her emotional plea by saying, “Bring my baby home.”

Fox 31 Denver reports that police are now looking for any residential or commercial surveillance video from the area where David vanished.

The FBI is also assisting several other law enforcement agencies in the effort to find David, which included a door-to-door search on Monday that took place within 2.5 miles of his home, according to The Washington Times.

According to David’s family, when he went missing he was wearing green camouflage pants, a black t-shirt, black and orange boots, and possibly a tan coat. The family indicated the coat has the appearance of female outerwear.

David is described as a white male, about 4-feet tall, around 48 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to police, he has a slight to moderate learning disability.

There is currently a $10,000 reward for information that may lead to finding David, according to The Denver Channel.

Police are urging anyone with information about David Puckett or anyone who may have spotted the 6-year-old to immediately call 911 or one of the three tip lines set up by the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-1865, 303-739-1868, and 303-739-1870.

