Victoria’s Secret Model Bridget Malcolm Poses Nearly Nude For ‘Playboy’

From Victoria’s Secret to Playboy magazine. Bridget Malcolm is baring it all for the January 2016 issue of the men’s publication.

The Australian model revealed to fans last month when she teased some sexy photos of herself posing for Playboy. On Monday, Jan. 2, Malcolm set hearts aflutter when she teased another photo from her photo shoot, posing topless on top of a disco ball, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old took to her Instagram page to share the photo, which shows a bit of underboob.

Working on a Sunday…. ???? A photo posted by Bridget Over Troubled Water. (@bridgetmalcolm) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:06pm PST

In the obviously NSFW photo, Bridget poses completely nude as she covers her private parts with her arms and legs. She’s also seen posing to the side of the camera and in front of a camera, putting her long legs on display. Bridget’s signature blonde hair was styled straight and over her shoulders with a side part. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and silvery eyeshadow, in time for the new year.

She captioned the photo, “Yep, 2017,” along with the peace sign. The model, who hails from Perth, was named Miss January by the publication. In another NSFW photo for Playboy, Malcolm poses naked once again other for a sequin silver jacket as she shows her butt to the camera. The photo shoot was taken by Jason Lee Parry. It’s definitely a photo shoot that most of Malcolm’s fans have never seen her in before.

But, wait, there are more photos from Bridget’s photo shoot. In the additional NSFW photos published on news.com.au, she’s seen wearing nothing but a fur shawl on her shoulders as she strategically holds the disco ball in front of her crotch. In another shot, Bridget walks in front of a mirror as she rocks the same silver sequin jacket and white thong as she holds a champagne bottle.

Happy new year! (New work with @victoriassecret ❤) A photo posted by Bridget Over Troubled Water. (@bridgetmalcolm) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:09pm PST

On the cover of the magazine, Malcolm opens her white fur shawl open and flashes her silver rhinestone pasties to the camera. She’s also seen opening her mouth wide as she shows off her shiny red lipstick and silver eyeshadow. Malcolm also rocks a diamond tiara in her hair.

These photos come after the Victoria’s Secret model put online trolls in their place. She shared several photos from her latest trip to Rottnest Island, which is located off the Western Australia coast, reports the Daily Mail. In several of the snapshots, Bridget is seen showing off her bikini body in a red-and-white striped bikini.

Yessssssss life A photo posted by Bridget Over Troubled Water. (@bridgetmalcolm) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:33am PST

In another photo, Malcolm takes a mirror selfie as she shows off her lean and slender body in a skin-colored bra and matching underwear. She has become the target of the body-shaming ever since she entered the public eye in 2013.

Such a gratuitous shot. But yolo – last job of the year ladies and jellyfish ???? A photo posted by Bridget Over Troubled Water. (@bridgetmalcolm) on Dec 12, 2016 at 4:45am PST

“You have the most beautiful face,” one fan wrote, “but you are so thin, too thin.”

She has denied the claims that she has an eating disorder. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph last month, Bridget said that she never suffered from the “horrific” disorder that millions of men and women suffer from.

“I am extremely fit and healthy and am not in the slightest way anorexic,” she said. “Maybe today take a look inside yourself and wonder why you feel the need to shame strangers over the internet about their bodies.”

On her blog, Malcolm opened about her vegan diet and said that she rarely skips a meal, despite what her haters think.

“I eat pretty much constantly – it’s awesome – and focus on higher calorie foods,” she said. “My favorites are nuts such as almonds, walnuts, avocados and fats and oils. I never bought into the whole rely on carbohydrates in the vegan world.”

My new favorite workout in Perth!! @corefocuspilatesaus in Subi ❤️ @helen306 killed me, and I will be back for much more, thanks girl ???? #corefocuspilates A photo posted by Bridget Over Troubled Water. (@bridgetmalcolm) on Dec 16, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

Bridget said that in the summer she pays more attention to her protein intake as she doesn’t want to “burn out” and wants to “build some muscle.” She has posted various videos of herself working out on social media.

[Featured image by Caroline McCredie/Getty Images]