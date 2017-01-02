Camila Cabello Gets The Last Laugh As She Thanks 2016

Camila Cabello got the last laugh on Twitter when she cracked a joke on New Year’s Eve. The former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony thought it was the perfect time to make a joke in lieu of the new year.

“Guys I have a confession,” she wrote. “Can you guys guess. I mean I don’t know how to say it but. here I go…I haven’t showered since last year.”

Little does Cabello know, her fans are aware of this little joke she cracks every New Year’s Eve. Looks like the joke is on her.

@camilacabello97 The fandom is waiting for you to say that: pic.twitter.com/cTow6O8QP2 — camilizer lari???? (@cabeyodelicada) January 1, 2017

Camila has had a rough end to 2016, reports JustJaredJr.com. She left Fifth Harmony in the middle of their 7/27 World Favor in favor of her solo music career. In addition, Camila has been in a back-and-forth row with her former bandmates as to how she really left the group. The 19-year-old left the group amid drama about how it really went down.

“2016, thank you for the moments, the lessons, the hurt, the healing, the growth, the combined magic of all of you,” Camila tweeted. “2017, you are a blank canvas and i wanna paint on u with my brightest, favorite colors…lets go [sic],” she added.

There is no doubt that Cabello will have a lot of material to work with for her debut solo album. In a previous interview with V Magazine, Cabello opened up about her songwriting process and how she finds self-discovery, even when she’s writing on the floors of hotel bathrooms.

“I think songwriting was the biggest way that I found my identity,” she said. “It’s hard to know who you are when you start doing that stuff, and songwriting has helped me stay sane throughout this whole thing.”

Back in 2015, the duet Cabello wrote with Shawn Mendes, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” reached to the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. She’s also been topping the chart with her latest duet with Machine Gun Kelly, “Bad Things.”

“I felt like that was the first time I got to show people who I am and the music that I was writing while we were doing the mall tours—all the s****y demos on my laptop that nobody knew I was doing,” she said.

When it comes to her songwriting process, Cabello says she makes a sanctuary whenever she’s traveling and staying inside hotels and tour buses. She first discovered songwriting when she would travel on the road.

“I would wake up really early and go into the hotel bathroom, put a towel over the toilet and put my laptop there. I’d put my headphones on and just write,” she explained.”And so now when I do writing sessions and I am stuck on a part or I can’t figure out a chorus, I’m just like, ‘Give me a second,’ and I’ll go to that bathroom. I remember when I was writing with Major Lazer and we were stuck on a part, I spent the whole night in the bathroom.”

She shocked Fifth Harmony fans and social media when she announced her exit from the girl group through the group’s management team. According to the band, it was Camila’s decision to leave on her own accord. They were also the ones who made the announcement on her behalf, reports E! Online.

“After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony,” the statement read. “We wish her well.”

However, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui will remain as a four-piece as they also work on their own solo music projects. The ladies may have to change their name in the new year as Cabello is no longer with the girls.

Do you think Camila Cabello will have a successful solo career? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeart]