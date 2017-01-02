‘Reality Steve’ Wrong About ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall’s Final Pick? Who Really Gets Nick’s Final Rose?

Bachelor Nick Viall returns for another shot at finding love on TV on January 2, and fans are already questioning the outcome of the final rose ceremony that was filmed back in November.

As fans fill out their Bachelor Fantasy League picks for this season, they have plenty of questions about what’s to come as Nick goes on yet another journey to find love.

Who did Nick give his final rose to? Did he get engaged or rejected by his final pick? And will Reality Steve’s spoilers turn out to be wrong?

[Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead]

And now a sneak peek at this intense season of #TheBachelor!

Retweet if you’ll be joining us for the Season Premiere tomorrow night 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/vq8PzJKf5w — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 2, 2017

Although Reality Steve states in a recent blog post that he is confident that his spoilers will turn out to be correct this season, there are plenty of fans who are skeptical about how Nick’s season will play out. After all, Steve hasn’t always been right.

According to WetPaint, Steve’s final rose spoilers have been wrong five times since he started blogging about the show. He missed the mark on Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock and Ali Fedotowsky’s seasons, on both of Brad Womack’s seasons of The Bachelor.

He also incorrectly predicted that Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe would ditch both Shawn and Nick on her season. Shortly before the season finale, the Inquisitr reported that Kaitlyn accidentally released a Snapchat photo of herself in bed with Shawn.

Soon after the image of Kaitlyn and Shawn went viral, he corrected his Reality Steve blog and admitted he was wrong about the outcome of the show.

In the video teaser (above) for Nick’s season of The Bachelor, it appears that Nick gets rejected at the final rose ceremony, something that would be a huge fail for the franchise — although it would have fans buzzing about Season 21 for months to come.

However, Reality Steve says he is confident that Nick didn’t get dumped on the finale and, instead, got engaged to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi, a teacher who hails from Canada.

After failing to find love on the Bachelorette (twice) and on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, it’s understandable that some fans are skeptical that Nick will walk away from the final rose ceremony with a bride-to-be on his arm.

However, in the Bachelor season premiere, Nick states that he wants to “give America a happy ending” (ahem), so chances are we will see him get down on one knee and propose — if only to make fans cheer for the guy who got rejected by both Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn and Andi.

If Steve’s spoilers turn out to be correct and Nick did get engaged to Vanessa during the taping of the final rose ceremony, the next question fans will have is “how long will their relationship last?”

Reality Steve doesn’t hold out much hope for the couple, stating in a recent podcast that Vanessa hails from Canada and doesn’t want to move to the United States, something that would probably have to happen if she wants to stay with Nick.

"Obviously, it'd be amazing if I came back and was engaged!" – Vanessa ????#TheBachelor ???? pic.twitter.com/qs8fNf8DVu — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2017

Nick grew up in Wisconsin and then moved to Chicago where he worked as a software salesman. However, he currently lives in L.A. where he models for Wilhelmina and is rumored to also be taking acting lessons. It sure doesn’t sound like he’s ready to move out of the country at this time, so time will tell if his final pick is up for some L.A. living.

In a previous report from the Inquisitr, it was revealed that Nick wants his next gig to be on Dancing with the Stars, something he told TV Lust writer Abby Draper that he was disappointed that he wasn’t asked to go on the show after appearing on three Bachelor franchise shows.

Abby revealed during an interview on Reality Steve‘s podcast (below) that Nick’s main goal seems to be keeping his name in lights and as far as women go, he feels he is the “God of The Bachelor” and can get “any woman he wants.”

“He very, very, very much loves himself… I don’t think he’s here to find love at all. I think he’s here for another stint on television… he’s trying his best to stay in the spotlight.”

Do you think Reality Steve‘s spoilers are correct this season and, if so, is Nick really serious about finding a future wife or is this just another quest for fame?

