Boy George Slammed For Mocking Bisexuals On Social Media

Boy George is getting the last laugh on social media. The singer thought it would be fun to crack some jokes on Twitter, but fans came after him for what he said about bisexuals and George Michael’s death.

He found himself in a Twitter battle after he reportedly mocked bisexuals and implied that George Michael committed suicide. George Michael passed away in his sleep at the age of 53 on Christmas Day. Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz claimed that messages posted on his Twitter account suggesting his partner’s death was a suicide were the result of a hacking, according to PinkNews.

Referring to the comments he made, Boy George wrote, “Ok. ‘My computer got hacked’ is like ‘I’m bisexual’ or ‘I’m sniffing because I have allergies!'”

Fans didn’t take too kindly to Boy George’s controversial tweets. One wrote, “as a long time bisexual fan I’m kind of hurt you’d reduce my valid sexuality to a lie or joke.”

“My tweet was not directed at you?” George responded.

“How big is your ego right now? Lot’s [sic] of people use ‘bisexual’ when they really mean ‘gay.'”

Fans came after the Culture Club singer, stating that his remarks were “biphobic.”

“Bi-phobic?” George fired back.

“Yeah, of course. Suck my big toe! One was not talking about actual bisexuals. I’m sorry if you struggled with my tweet!”

He later added, “I love a bisexual. I ride a bicycle!”

Boy George has since deleted the tweet talking about bisexuals and George Michael’s death. However, he left the remaining tweets posted on his account.

His comments come after George Michael’s partner, Fadi Fawaz, claimed his account was hacked. The Twitter accounted posted a series of tweets claiming the singer had committed his own lie. The account was deleted, but before it was, Fadi claimed he was hacked.

“Not sure who that nasty close friend of George (sic) but I was in a relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed. The only thing George wanted is to DIE. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed. We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day.”

In an interview with The Mirror, Fawaz claimed he was “shocked” by the tweets and that he believes he was targeted by hackers.

“I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed. It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.”

Michael was found dead in his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day. In a previous tweet, Fawaz revealed that he found the singer’s dead body inside his home.

“It’s a [Christmas] I will never forget—finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” he tweeted on Dec. 26.

“I will never stop missing you. We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day…I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart.”

And, according to a statement released by the Thames Valley police on Friday, Dec. 30., a post-mortem examination as part of an ongoing examination into Michael’s death conducted on Thursday was found to be “inconclusive,” reports People.

“The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out,” the statement read.

“The results of the tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks. Mr. Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

Reps previously told the media that Michael had died of heart failure. As for Boy George, he has not responded to the media for comment about his tweets.

