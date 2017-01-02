‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan Leaves Genoa City, Sharon Left Devastated — Will She End Up Pregnant?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera. Steve Burton will officially exit the role of Dylan McAvoy in the next few weeks. The spoilers suggest that before he left, he may have left behind a small piece of him inside his wife, Sharon (Sharon Case). That’s right, the Young and the Restless buzz is that Sharon is pregnant with Dylan’s baby. Is it possible that Sharon could have gotten pregnant during her last intimate encounter with her handsome husband?

Dylan Left On A Secret Undercover Assignment And Won’t Return

According to Soap Central, Dylan accepted a dangerous undercover assignment that will take him far away from Sharon. It looks like he will either turn up missing or die in the line of duty but not before he planted his seed in Sharon, one last time.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Dylan’s final scene was heartbreaking as he left his wife feeling scared and all alone. But, this isn’t Sharon’s first rodeo, and she knows what needs to be done to get back on her feet again.

Sharon’s Secret Destroyed Her Marriage

For seven long months, Sharon knew that Sully was Christian and didn’t tell Nick (Joshua Morrow) or Dylan. She confided in her adult daughter, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), but made her swear not to tell anyone. Mariah tried to convince her many times that it would be better if she told Dylan, but she stayed quiet.

In honour of what is probably their last scenes, here's a thread of some my favourite #Shylan memories. #YR pic.twitter.com/xAIsRYUmXA — ★ (@QSvintage) January 2, 2017

The Young and the Restless revealed that Dylan didn’t handle the news that he wasn’t Sully’s father well at all. He bonded with the tyke and had a connection with him. Even so, Nick (the assumed father) took custody and barred him from the child’s life. Sharon’s secret tore her marriage apart and left her husband ready to put his own life in danger to flee as far away as he can.

Deep down, Sharon knew that Dylan probably volunteered to go undercover. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggested that Dylan told her that they “required” him to go, but that wasn’t actually the case. Christine (Lauralee Bell) had reservations about his involvement because he hasn’t been a detective for very long.

Sharon’s Shocking Pregnancy?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Dylan may never return to Genoa City. When he tells Sharon goodbye, she senses that he may never return. Of course, that makes Sharon incredibly emotional, and she worries how his departure could affect her daughter, Faith.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Faith’s life will get more complicated in the coming months when her mother discovers that she is pregnant again, only this time, her husband is deep undercover and cannot be contacted.

The cruel irony of the situation, now that Dylan left Sharon’s side, she will end up pregnant with his child. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she will beg Paul (Doug Davidson) to try to reach Dylan to tell him the good news. Of course, Christine told Dylan that once he begins his assignment, no one will be able to contact him until the mission is over.

Sharon is not the most stable character on the Young and the Restless and has a history of making rash decisions. Could a pregnancy send her back to the mental institution? How will Faith react to the news that not only did Dylan take off on a dangerous assignment, but her mother is now pregnant? If the rumors are true, Sharon’s life is about to take a very complicated turn. Let’s face it; Sharon is used to the chaos, but this time, it may too much emotionally for her to bear.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS daytime.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]